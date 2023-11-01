XRP whale transactions reach 3-month high as smart money buys

XRP has seen a significant increase in value of over 29% in the last 12 days. Yesterday the price rose from $0.4771 to a two and a half month high of $0.6209.

Sharks and whales make a splash

This impressive price increase coincides with an increase in whale transactions as well as the number of wallets holding more than 10,000 Known in, indicating the growing interest of. Crypto community.

On-chain analytical firm Sentiment shared Via Along the way, we’ve seen the whales gradually become more involved. Additionally, there are now an all-time high of 277.62K wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP.”

Santiment presented the chart below and said that the ledger has shown a significant increase in the number of wallets holding 10,000 or more coins, with the current number standing at over 277.6K. Additionally, whale transaction volume has increased significantly, with transactions worth over $1 million reaching a 3-month high. To be precise, a total of 255 such high-value transactions took place on October 31, 2023.

Santiment’s data provides a clear visual representation of the rising trend in the price of XRP, which is further underlined by the corresponding increase in large transactions and whale wallet counts. With a marked increase in activity from both ‘sharks’ and ‘whales’, the market is attracting significant attention from larger players.

Notably, the most popular whale tracker on X has reported quite a lot of whale transactions in the last 24 hours. First of all, as usual on the 1st of the month, Ripple has released 1 billion XRP from the escrow account. whale alert informed of 3 transactions of 500 million, 400 million and 100 million XRP.

Apart from this, other interesting transactions also took place. Thus, Ripple transferred 50 million XRP (approximately $29.87 million) to an unknown wallet. 24.9 million tokens (approximately $14.9 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp. Additionally, 30 million XRP (approximately $17.2 million) were transferred from Bybit to an unknown wallet.

smart money buying xrp

Analyst JD has turned his attention to the XRP/BTC chart, suggesting that savvy investors look for more than just price ticks and candlesticks. He noted, “I’m paying more attention to the XRP/BTC chart. The smart money is respecting the multi-year trendline.”

The multi-year trendline in the 1-week chart, which is supported by four touchpoints, has acted as a key support for the altcoin as it connects with BTC. Every touch on this line has resulted in significant price increases, emphasizing its role as a strong line of defense against bearish pressure.

The chart shows further dramatic price increases. At one point, a bullish rally pushed the price as high as 415%. This was not an isolated incident. This was followed by increases of 230%, 101% and 60%, which painted a picture of the cryptocurrency’s resilience and bullishness against its Bitcoin counterpart.

Yesterday, Jaydi drew attention to the recent surge on the charts. He elaborated, “Look at that bounce on the XRP/BTC chart! It seems the smart money is now buying while the dumb money is buying the lawsuit stories.”

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.5983.

Featured image Mike Doherty/Unsplash, charts from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com