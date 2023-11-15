XRP spike over fake filings is a ‘bad look’ but won’t affect SEC’s ETF approval

The November 13 XRP (XRP) price action resulting from the fraudulent BlackRock Industry observers say that’s a good look.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has previously claimed that the Bitcoin market can be manipulated and has pulled the plug on Bitcoin ETFs, citing a lack of market manipulation controls.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas told Cointelegraph that the fake XRP filing should have little to no impact on the SEC’s final decision.

“We suspect this will impact the position of the spot Bitcoin ETF,” Balchunas said. However, he said the incident could validate the SEC’s beliefs.

“There is no doubt that this is a poor look that arguably validates the ‘fraud and manipulation’ that the SEC used as the basis for the previous denial.”

A Nov. 13 filing on the Delaware List of Corporations website shows BlackRock creating the “iShares XRP Trust,” a precursor to launching an ETF.

The filing resulted in It was presented by someone posing as its managing director, Daniel Schweiger. ,

Michael Bakina, partner at law firm Piper Alderman and chair of industry group Blockchain Australia, told Cointelegraph he would be “surprised” if the SEC used the incident to postpone ETF applications.

He said, “It is unlikely that such an isolated rumor would provide a legal basis to delay ETF applications already being considered, particularly where they are already subject to deadlines.”

The amount of lying, rumor-mongering and brazen attempts at market manipulation #bitcoin, $XRP, $ETH, $SOL And even more so as if the ETF related news is enough to reject all the applications currently pending. This is not a real market.

This is a flea market of fraud.

SEC should curb this. – Parrot Capital (@ParrotCapital) 14 November 2023

Lucas Kiely, CEO of wealth management platform Yield App, said that the fake XRP filing will not impress the SEC and that the crypto community should “calm down.”

“It’s very unlikely that this incident will play any role in that decision,” Kiely said.

He reiterated that many X (formerly Twitter) pundits have posted fear-mongering headlines to grab audience attention and “spoil the markets.”

“Overall, this is a ‘keep calm and carry on’ moment for the industry and possibly a lighthearted entertainment for BlackRock.”

The XRP filing could “easily undermine” ETF efforts.

James Edwards, crypto analyst at Australian fintech firm Finder, argues that the SEC has rejected several spot Bitcoin ETFs in the past over claims that investors are not protected from “fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.”

There is no reason to suggest it would depart from that approach, Edwards claimed.

Connected: Bitcoin ETFs Will Increase US Slice of Crypto ETF Trading Volume to 99.5% – Analyst

“Unfortunately, events like this could easily undermine efforts to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the US,” Edwards said.

“The onus will be on ETF applicants like BlackRock to demonstrate that they are somehow able to protect clients from market manipulation and fraud, which is difficult given the opaque nature of crypto markets.”

The fraudulent XRP Trust filing will be sent to the Delaware Department of Justice for further investigation.

The latest on the fake XRP ETF filing: “Our only comment is that this matter has been referred to the Delaware Department of Justice,” said the spokesperson (for the Delaware Department of State). Shame. Someone out there is messing his pants today.. https://t.co/Xea226Q1vT – Eric Balchonas (@EricBalchonas) 14 November 2023

BlackRock filed for the spot ether ETF on November 9. It now awaits regulatory approval in addition to the spot Bitcoin ETF it filed in June.

magazine: Asia Express: China’s Bitcoin court decision risky, is Huobi in trouble or not?

Source: cointelegraph.com