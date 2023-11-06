XRP rises 11% as sharks and whales reach 2023 high holdings

On-chain data shows that XRP sharks and whales are accumulating due to the recent rally in the token’s price.

XRP Sharks and Whales Are Supporting the Current Rally in the Asset

According to data from on-chain analytics firm EmotionLarge XRP holders have participated in buying recently. The relevant indicator here is “Supply Distribution”, which measures the percentage of the total supply that each investor group in the market has in their wallets right now.

In the context of the current discussion, the 100,000 to 1 billion token group is of interest. This group naturally includes all investors or addresses that hold a minimum of 100,000 and a maximum of 1 billion XRP.

At the time of writing, this range converts to approximately $69,000 on the lower end and $690 million on the upper end. The bearers carrying such large sums of money are popularly called sharks and whales (sharks are obviously the smaller group of the two).

Here is a chart that shows the trends in supply distribution over the past few months specifically for these sharks and whales:

It seems that there has been some increase in the value of the metric in recent times. Source: satisfaction at x

As shown in the above graph, XRP shark and whale addresses bottomed out last month at the same time as the ratio of the asset to Bitcoin bottomed. At these low prices, groups participated in some rapid accumulation, increasing their stakes.

Ever since this buying started, there has been a sharp rise in cryptocurrency. From the chart, it is also visible that the sharks and whales are not yet done with the asset, although all have seen prices rise so far, as their holdings have continued to increase recently.

Following the latest increase in the indicator, these giant institutions now control about 45.8% of the entire circulating supply of the asset, which is the highest level for the year 2023.

Over the past 24 hours, XRP has recorded another 11% increase and so far, sharks and whales have not shown any reaction to it. Further buying or even sideways movement at these heights would naturally be a bullish signal for the asset.

However, one obstacle that the coin may face is the increase in social dominance that it has seen in its recent rally. “Social Dominance” is a metric that tells us how social media discussion related to XRP currently compares to the top 100 coins by market cap.

As visible in the graph, this indicator has now reached its highest point since mid-July, indicating that the coin is getting a lot of attention right now. Historically, this kind of hype has often not bode well for rallies, as tops become more likely to form under these circumstances.

xrp price

After the latest increase, XRP has managed to break the $0.69 mark for the first time since the beginning of August.

The property value has been increasing during the last few days. Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Sense Atelier on Unsplash.com Charts from tradingview.com, sentiment.net

