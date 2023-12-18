XRP rejected: Analyst predicts lower target

An analyst has revealed that XRP could see a decline to levels following the latest rejection in the cryptocurrency’s price.

XRP has seen rejection at the mid-line of an ascending parallel channel

As analyst Ali points out in a new Post On X, XRP has recently appeared to be moving inside an ascending parallel channel. “Ascending parallel channel” refers to a pattern in technical analysis that is used to identify uptrends and potential reversal points for the price of any asset.

As the name already suggests, the pattern consists of two parallel lines that form a “channel” within which price action is mostly contained. The upper line is made by joining together higher highs, while the lower line is made by joining together higher lows.

At the upper line, the asset may be more likely to feel some resistance and be rejected back inside the channel, while the lower line may provide it support.

In the scenario that the price violates these channel lines, a sustained breakout could occur. Naturally, a breakout above the upper line would be a bullish signal, while a breakout below the lower line could signal a continuation of the bearish trend.

Like the ascending parallel channel, there is also the “descending parallel channel”, which is apparently a pattern used when the market is showing a clear trend downwards.

Now, here is the chart shared by Ali that shows an ascending parallel channel that XRP has been trapped inside for some time now:

The parallel channel within which the asset has recently been moving. Source: @ali_charts on X

As visible in the graph, the price of XRP in July this year coincided with a temporary break above the upper line of this ascending parallel channel pattern. Since this rejection, the asset has yet to reach that level again.

In the chart, the analyst also draws a third line: the midpoint between the two parallel trend lines of the pattern. This line appears to have acted as resistance for XRP during the period of travel inside the channel, as it has often reached local tops in interactions with it.

Recently, after earlier rejection and bottoming out, the asset climbed towards this midline and retested it. However, it appears that the coin has been rejected from this, as it has been sliding downwards ever since.

Ali explains, “After facing rejection at the mid-line of the channel, XRP may see a decline towards the lower bound around $0.55.” At the time the analyst posted the chart, the asset was trading around $0.618, but since then, it has seen a further decline of 5%.

With the coin continuing to decline, it seems possible that it could drop to the $0.55 level mentioned by Ali, before finding a potential reversal. From the current price, such a decline would suggest a decline of more than 6%.

xrp price

XRP fell to $0.585 today as the entire cryptocurrency market saw returns in the red.

The asset appears to have seen a massive price drop over the past day Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

