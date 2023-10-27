XRP Price Will Go Parabolic, Here’s When

On Wednesday, October 25, Dark Defender, a prominent cryptocurrency analyst, revealed that the price of XRP will go parabolic in the future, shedding light on how and when it is expected to happen.

Crypto Analyst’s XRP Price Projection

XRP analyst recently took to X (formerly Twitter) share His predictions and optimism on whether the XRP price will go parabolic and how it is going to happen.

Post Dark Defender

According to him, if the XRP price manages to break the $0.66 resistance level, it could be on its way to surpass the $1 mark. And when that happens, the next resistance level will be $1.88.

The analyst’s recent estimate presents a 210.64% price upside if the XRP price breaks through the $1.88 resistance level, which would see the cryptocurrency potentially heading towards the coveted $6 mark.

One interesting thing about the analyst estimates is that their projections are based on examining the weekly market trajectory of XRP over the past two years.

According to the chart posted by Dark Defender, the trends that were evident before the surge in July are re-emerging, indicating a potential bullish trend for XRP between 2024 and 2025.

So far, the XRP analyst is not the only one who believes in the potential price of XRP. Many other experts have shown credibility regarding the potential price rise of XRP this year.

In September, Wells Fargo manager Shannon Thorpe predicted that the price of XRP could reach $500, presenting a bullish hypothesis for the cryptocurrency.

Another prominent figure in the crypto sphere who has expressed optimism about XRP price potential is CryptoInsight, drawing comparisons to 2017’s Bitcoin fractal. This is because there is a growing question among the crypto community about whether XRP will mirror Bitcoin in 2017. Fractal in the coming weeks.

Leaving the outcome open, he speculated that there is a possibility that XRP will outperform after a five-year consolidation period.

According to CryptoInsight, this is because most cryptocurrencies have now basically started their bull run after surpassing their previous peak, but it seems that XRP dropped due to the SEC lawsuit being dropped on Ripple Is.

However, the recent rally has seen the price of XRP increase by a significant 13% over the past week, with a trading volume of $2.3 billion. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.55 at the time of writing.

With the recent rise of XRP, it seems that the cryptocurrency has overtaken some of the leading altcoins in the crypto market, such as Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK).

Featured image from AltcoinsBOX, chart by Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com