In a recent analysis, crypto analyst “Flip the Chain” highlighted insight From Michelle Worthington, project manager and designer of San Francisco properties and luxury homes. Worthington’s comments, which focused primarily on XRP, offer a broad view of the digital currency’s future beyond mere market speculation.

XRP ready to break free from speculative pricing

Worthington’s analysis begins with a clear distinction: “While XRP’s pricing is currently driven by speculation, similar to many other tokens, including Bitcoin, it is poised for a significant turnaround. As the financial payments sector, which has historically been slow to adopt digital technologies, progresses, XRP’s pricing mechanism will diverge from these speculative trends.

According to him, this change will make XRP immune to traditional market fluctuations, crypto-related events such as Bitcoin halving events, or “sporadic” news cycles.

She outlines the unique advantages of XRP for banking and financial institutions. “XRP is known for its ability to execute bank payments in mere seconds at a fraction of the cost. For example, a cross-border transfer of $50M can be made for as little as 30 cents. “Such efficiency is important in the financial sector.”

XRP’s integration with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) was highlighted by Worthington as a key factor for its future trajectory. He notes, “Synchronization of international compliance and regulations is critical for effectively integrating a CBDC with XRP. It has been the focus of several pilot trials and partnerships that have led to the adoption of the ISO20022 standard. The standard is set to begin on November 19 with a transition period until the end of 2025.

2024: An important year for Ripple

She also draws attention to Ripple’s strategic preparations for this change. Ripple has built a network of global alliances, which includes “Japan, Australia, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Africa, Switzerland, Dubai, UAE, BRICS as well as BIS, IMF and others.” According to him, this sets the stage for 2024 as an important year. “Once the banking sector integrates with XRP, the impact of retail investors on its price will be negligible,” Worthington claims:

Once banks get involved, small retail investors will not have any impact on the price. The value of each XRP would have to be very high to move a large portion of the $7 trillion daily in the worldwide FX market.

Furthermore, Worthington also highlights the potential of Becomes more valuable.

On liquidity solutions, Worthington says, “XRP’s testing with over 30 central banks demonstrates its potential to mitigate liquidity challenges, particularly in transactions involving less liquid currencies.”

He concluded, “XRP’s role in currency transportation is unique, especially in terms of scalability, interoperability, and liquidity. Its emergence as a revolutionary element in the financial sector is not only probable but also imminent. […] XRP transports currency. No other token can do this at the scale of interoperability with this type of liquidity. This is revolutionary.”

It is important to note that the views and predictions shared by Michelle Worthington represent her personal perspective on the future of XRP. Like any analysis, their insights should be considered part of a wide range of expert opinion, and not as definitive forecasts.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6536.

