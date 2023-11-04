The price of XRP is on a bullish trend line in line with the overall trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. Undoubtedly, attention on XRP is now focused on its next milestone, with the $1 mark representing an important target.

While investigating the next XRP price target, a pseudonymous crypto analyst egreg cryptoIn an X (formerly Twitter) Post On November 4, it was highlighted that with the token experiencing an increase in trading activity, key indicators point towards a potential bullish trend and a potential price target of $1.3.

EGRAG’s analysis focuses on weekly candle formation, which provides valuable insight into the behavior of XRP’s price movements in the near future. According to the analysis, a close above $0.58 indicates a bullish trend. However, the analysis emphasized that the candle formation should follow a bullish pattern, indicating continued positive momentum.

XRP price analysis chart. Source: TradingView

The analysis also reviewed the previous surge in the price of XRP, which reached $0.93. This bounce is interpreted as a retest of the upper price range, which is a positive sign for investors. In this line, EGRAG suggested that XRP could experience another surge, potentially reaching $1.3.

XRP price analysis chart. Source: TradingView

xrp true litmus test

Despite this optimism, the real litmus test for XRP lies in closing above $1 and achieving this milestone, which would signal a strong upward momentum and potentially pave the way for further gains.

“The previous rise to 0.93c essentially served as a retest of the upper price range. “While XRP could bounce back and fall to $1.3, the real litmus test lies in closing above $1, an important psychological level for traders.”

Notably, the surge in XRP market cap comes after the calm of the case between Ripple and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In one of the latest updates, the SEC dismissed claims against two Ripple Labs executives in its lawsuit alleging that the blockchain company violated US securities law.

Nearly $1 billion flows into XRP in one day

Meanwhile, the increased trading interest in XRP is underlined by the increased buying pressure seen for the token. Currently, XRP has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, which represents inflows of approximately $960 million over the last 24 hours. The market cap of the token on November 3 was $32.11 billion.

XRP one day market cap one day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Regarding price changes, at press time, XRP was trading at $0.62, representing a daily gain of over 2%. On the weekly chart, XRP has increased by more than 12%.

XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Regarding technical analysis, the token is mainly influenced by bullish sentiments. Summary of one-day gauges obtained from trading view Suggests a ‘Buy’ rating at 15 while the moving averages lean towards ‘Strong Buy’ at 13. Oscillators also give a ‘buy’ signal at 2.

XRP Technical Analysis. Source: TradingView

This bullish momentum coincides with increasing speculation that Ripple may be considering a move towards going public. As reported by Finbold, various job vacancies listed on Ripple’s website imply that the company is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com