XRP price surges as US SEC drops aiding and abetting charges against Ripple executives – The Daily Hodl

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped aiding and abetting charges against top Ripple executives.

In a letter to Judge Analisa Torres, the SEC informed the court that it is dropping its charges against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen.

The charges were related to the SEC’s original 2020 lawsuit, which alleged that Ripple issued XRP, the native asset of the XRP Ledger, as an unregistered security. In July, the courts decided that the firm’s programmatic sale of assets was not a securities transaction.

In a new press release from Ripple, the company described the SEC’s move as a “stunning capitulation” by the US government.

Garlinghouse says,

“For nearly three years, Chris and I have been the subject of baseless allegations from a rogue regulator with a political agenda… Instead of pursuing criminals who stole customer funds on offshore exchanges who were gaining political mileage, the SEC Gone after the good people – along with our entire company of innovators and entrepreneurs – who are building a regulated business based in the U.S. We look forward to the day when this chapter closes forever, now that The SEC has pulled the curtain on its ridiculous theatrics against Chris and me.

Ripple says crypto innovation is being pushed out of the US due to the regulatory confusion the SEC has created in its “misguided pursuit of power,” and 90% of the company’s business is now outside the US.

Meanwhile, Larson says the SEC’s decision to drop its charges against the executives helped vindicate them legally against the regulator’s political agenda to “stifle crypto in the US.”

“It is a travesty that we were forced to defend ourselves against an ill-advised attack that was flawed from the day it was filed. Although justice ultimately prevailed, the government’s actions brought the case into question, raising questions about the genesis and motivation of the case. It is such abuses by the administrative state that politically connected special interests, with clear and proven conflicts of interest, were able to drag our names through the mud in an effort to ruin us personally and destroy a company, That’s why so many people worked so hard, it took so long to build.”

XRP rose 7% following the news and is trading at $0.52 at the time of writing.

Don’t miss a beat – subscribe to receive email alerts straight to your inbox

check price action

What should I follow TwitterFacebook and Telegram

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

Check latest news headlines

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you incur are your responsibility. Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital asset, nor is Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Vo Thi Thao Lan/INelson

Source: dailyhodl.com