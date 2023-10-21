XRP price set to rise amid whales’ increasing accumulation

Things are going well for XRP at the moment, and the cryptocurrency is well positioned to make gains in the market. The price of Furthermore, on-chain data has shown that investors are accumulating XRP in anticipation of continued bullishness.

Smart money holders are accumulating rapidly

XRP jumped 10% in 24 hours to $0.53 in response to news of the SEC lawsuit, despite most altcoins seeing very little inflows and most of the attention turned to Bitcoin. According to on-chain analytics platform Sentiment, this price surge can be attributed to many medium and large-scale investors accumulating XRP tokens. Sharks and whales, also referred to as the ‘smart money’ category by Sentiment, began accumulating after the news broke, accumulating their highest amount since July 27.

#XRPLedger Enjoyed its first jump above $0.53 in 10 days despite most #altcoins The decline continues. This growth can be largely attributed to ‘smart money’ levels, with holdings between 10K to 10M $XRP, is accumulating rapidly. They hold 29.5% of the supply. pic.twitter.com/LTzFcrwG3f – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 20 October 2023

This group of traders hold between 10,000 and 10 million XRP tokens in their wallets and account for 29.5% of the total XRP supply. These are not your typical whales who can add or reduce buying pressure with just one trade, but this kind of massive trading action certainly reflects general market sentiment.

On the other hand, on-chain whale tracker Whale_Alerts has shown sporadic whale transfers across crypto exchanges during the week. On Thursday, October 19, data from Whale Tracker showed two XRP whale transfers just hours before the SEC news. The first transfer was of 31,100,000 XRP worth $15,212,146 to crypto exchange Bitstamp. In the second transfer, 32,300,000 XRP tokens worth $15,794,353 arrived at Bitso. Coincidentally, the price of XRP dropped from $0.4878 to $0.4788 on the same day.

XRP market cap currently stands at $27.6 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

What’s next for XRP – potential implications?

XRP has since given back some of the gains from the XRP news and is now trading at $0.517. However, on-chain data points to more bullish sentiment than bearish as interest in XRP is now at an all-time high. During this period of accumulation, XRP dominance on social media also reached its second highest level this month.

If traders at the ‘smart money’ level continue their buying spree and whales start joining in on the accumulation, we could see XRP reach $1 in the short term. Data from Santiment also shows that XRP holders are continuing to grow and the measure now stands at 4.81 million wallet addresses.

XRP is currently approaching an important threshold from which the first parabolic price rise occurred. Larsen, one of Ripple’s co-founders, has criticized the SEC after the agency dropped its lawsuit against the company’s founders.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has gained ground in the crypto market this week. The price of Bitcoin has increased by 10.57% to near $30,000.

Featured image from The Daily Hodl

source: www.newsbtc.com