XRP price ready to explode: Analyst identifies trigger for next parabolic move

Crypto analyst JD has once again commented on XRP making a “parabolic” move. This time, they have identified exactly what needs to happen for the crypto token to enjoy a significant rally.

All eyes are on MACD

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, JD highlighted MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) as a trigger for the crypto to enjoy a significant rally. He noted how XRP went “parabolic” the last time the MACD crossed the 0 level. According to him, this has not happened this time, but the market seems to be very close to that level.

JD shared an attached chart to illustrate his point. From the chart, one can see that XRP gained 650x the last time the MACD crossed 0. This significant breakout, which occurred in 2017, was followed by a 4-year trendline dating back to 2014.

This time, the coin has consolidated for the long term as they highlighted the 2017 8-year trendline. They hope that if there can be a breakout from that trendline then the market will immediately go into a bullish trend. At the moment, JD believes that a bullish crossover is still in play despite the fact that the MACD is below 0.

In response to his post, another X user said that “it’s game over” as soon as XRP passes the $0.92 price level. JD seemed to agree as he said it was going to happen. Meanwhile, crypto analysts have been cautious in predicting what price level XRP could reach. However, from the chart they shared, taking cues from 2017, XRP could rise to $15.

We broke that 0.92 level and it was game over. – Nick Crypto Crusader (@NCashOfficial) 2 December 2023

XRP is currently trading at the $0.61393 area on the daily chart: Tradingview.com

between xrp and bitcoin

Crypto analyst Aggregate Crypto has also given his view on the future trajectory of XRP in relation to Bitcoin. He talked about the “Gateway to Hellhem” scenario and how the price of Bitcoin could impact XRP. He said that BTC rising to the 48k-50k range could put pressure on XRP, causing it to decline against the major cryptocurrencies.

In this scenario, XRP’s decline is apparently the result of Bitcoin absorbing substantial liquidity, increasing the latter’s dominance. However, if XRP decides to “break away and forge its own unique path,” things could be different.

Although this forecast does not seem favorable for XRP, Aggregate said it could still be “significantly bullish.” This is because once Bitcoin releases all the absorbed funds liquidity may “aggressively and suddenly” flow back into altcoins like XRP. Crypto analyst Credibull Crypto once mentioned something in this regard.

He said that the price of XRP could decline in the short term as Bitcoin continues its parabolic rise. However, he noted that XRP will be one of the biggest beneficiaries if there is an “inflow of new money.”

Featured image from iStock

source: www.newsbtc.com