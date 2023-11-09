XRP Price Prediction: The 1 million Japanese candlestick that caused the 900% rise is back bitcoinist.com

Often, historical formations and subsequent performance can be useful tools that help determine the future trajectory of assets like XRP price. This is why when a formation that triggered a previous surge in prices occurs can be a big deal in cases where history were to repeat itself.

Crypto analyst reveals the return of 1M Japanese candlestick

Crypto analyst Tony The Bull took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the return of a rare candlestick formation on the XRP price chart. The most interesting part of this candlestick is how long has it been since it reappeared and what happened the last time.

The crypto analyst revealed that the XRP price chart has seen the formation of a 1M Japanese candlestick, which has not been seen in five years. The last time this candlestick formation appeared was in 2017, and it resulted in a 900% increase in XRP price.

Adding further to this situation, the analyst explains that “thin order books, unwinding of shorts and FOMO could pack a powerful punch.” This could mean that not only is the retracement of the 1M Japanese candlestick very bullish, but other factors are also present that could trigger such a price rally.

If the 1M Japanese candlestick formation once again plays out in the same manner as it did in 2017, a similar bounce could push the price of XRP to $6. Also, this could happen just as fast as it did in 2017. “Imagine if this happened so fast with everyone thinking they had months to years to accumulate #XRP,” the analyst said.

Bullish predictions all around for XRP price

Bullish predictions remain dominant on XRP price after being rejected above $0.7. Notably, the digital asset has maintained similar progress to altcoins in the sector after Bitcoin’s dominance on the market fell.

Similarly, the analyst expects XRP to maintain its bullish momentum leading to the Bitcoin halving. He said this in response to another X user who questions whether the cryptocurrency will peak before the halving. Tony the Bull said, “If I take a 70-degree trend angle and start it only when the RSI goes above 70, it should remain in a bullish impulse until it stops.” “Basically I think everything peaks right before it stops,” he said.

Despite the decline, XRP price is still holding above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Holding both of these levels shows that bulls are still in control and that momentum could serve as a driver for further upside.

