XRP Price Prediction – Major upside break could trigger fresh surge

XRP price is expecting a significant bounce above the $0.650 resistance. If the price overcomes the $0.650 resistance, the price may rise to $0.70.

XRP is slowly rising above the $0.612 level.

The price is now trading above $0.615 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $0.618 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

If the pair clears the $0.645 and $0.650 resistance levels, it starts a fresh rally.

XRP price aims higher

Over the past few days, XRP has formed a base above the pivot level at $0.5880. The price started a nice rise above the $0.600 resistance but failed to rally like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a move above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the main decline from the $0.720 high to $0.5720 low. Furthermore, a key descending channel was broken with resistance near $0.618 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair.

The price is now trading above $0.615 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.625 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.645 area or the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from $0.720 high to $0.5720 low.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

The main resistance lies at $0.650. A close above the $0.650 resistance zone could lead to a sustained rise. The next major resistance is near $0.685. If bulls remain active above the $0.658 resistance, a rally towards the $0.700 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.720 resistance.

Another fall?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.650 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $0.615 area and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

The next major support is at $0.600. If there is a downside break and close below the $0.600 level, XRP price could go lower. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.572 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now near the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.600, $0.588, and $0.572.

Key resistance levels – $0.645, $0.650, and $0.700.

source: www.newsbtc.com