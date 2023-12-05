December 5, 2023
XRP Price Prediction – Major upside break could trigger fresh surge


XRP price is expecting a significant bounce above the $0.650 resistance. If the price overcomes the $0.650 resistance, the price may rise to $0.70.

  • XRP is slowly rising above the $0.612 level.
  • The price is now trading above $0.615 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $0.618 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • If the pair clears the $0.645 and $0.650 resistance levels, it starts a fresh rally.

XRP price aims higher

Over the past few days, XRP has formed a base above the pivot level at $0.5880. The price started a nice rise above the $0.600 resistance but failed to rally like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a move above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the main decline from the $0.720 high to $0.5720 low. Furthermore, a key descending channel was broken with resistance near $0.618 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair.

The price is now trading above $0.615 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.625 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.645 area or the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from $0.720 high to $0.5720 low.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

The main resistance lies at $0.650. A close above the $0.650 resistance zone could lead to a sustained rise. The next major resistance is near $0.685. If bulls remain active above the $0.658 resistance, a rally towards the $0.700 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.720 resistance.

Another fall?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.650 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $0.615 area and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

The next major support is at $0.600. If there is a downside break and close below the $0.600 level, XRP price could go lower. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.572 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now near the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.600, $0.588, and $0.572.

Key resistance levels – $0.645, $0.650, and $0.700.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Rampungkan Ajang Entrepreneur Hub 2023, Menkop Ajak Mahasiswa Mulai Berbisnis

Rampungkan Ajang Entrepreneur Hub 2023, Menkop Ajak Mahasiswa Mulai Berbisnis

December 5, 2023
AT&T replaces Nokia with Ericsson for billion network overhaul

AT&T replaces Nokia with Ericsson for $14 billion network overhaul

December 5, 2023

You may have missed

Rampungkan Ajang Entrepreneur Hub 2023, Menkop Ajak Mahasiswa Mulai Berbisnis

Rampungkan Ajang Entrepreneur Hub 2023, Menkop Ajak Mahasiswa Mulai Berbisnis

December 5, 2023
AT&T replaces Nokia with Ericsson for billion network overhaul

AT&T replaces Nokia with Ericsson for $14 billion network overhaul

December 5, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Global markets-Asian shares fall as focus remains on US jobs

December 5, 2023
Tokyo Olympics tarnished by bid-rigging, bribery trials more than 2 years after Games concluded

Tokyo Olympics tarnished by bid-rigging, bribery trials more than 2 years after Games concluded

December 5, 2023
Blur Coin Airdrop: How to Qualify for and Claim the $BLUR Airdrop?

Blur Coin Airdrop: How to Qualify for and Claim the $BLUR Airdrop?

December 5, 2023
[~Hurry_Now~!] 𝗖ASH APP FREE MONEY PROMO CODE - FREE 𝗖ASH APP MONEY INSTANT $200 CODE EASY [ WhSk]

ＷorkＩng Ａt (100%ＦRＥＥ) 𝗖Ａsh Ａpp MonＥy GＥnＥrＡtor [JunＥ 2023] ＦＡSTＥD ＡPP [ yt6bf]

December 5, 2023