November 23, 2023
XRP Price Prediction – Indicators indicate fresh bullishness if XRP climbs to $0.642


XRP price started to decline and tested $0.572. The price is now rising and may gain momentum if it crosses $0.642.

  • XRP started a decline below $0.650 and $0.620.
  • The price is now trading below $0.640 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $0.608 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • If the pair clears the $0.642 resistance zone it starts a new rally.

XRP price finds major support

After facing rejection near the $0.740 area, XRP started a fresh decline. It dropped below the $0.70 and $0.650 support levels. The price even dropped below the $0.60 support level, underperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Finally, the bulls took a stand near $0.572. A low was formed near $0.572 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher. There was a move above the $0.600 resistance. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $0.608 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair.

The price is now testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward move from high at $0.7499 to low at $0.5723. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.615 level.

The first major resistance is near the $0.642 area or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). It is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from high $0.7499 to low $0.5723. A close above the $0.642 resistance zone could lead to sustained gains.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance is near $0.682. If bulls remain active above the $0.682 resistance, a rally towards $0.720 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.750 resistance.

Another fall?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.642 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.588 area.

The next major support is at $0.572. If there is a downside reversal and a close below the $0.572 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.540 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now slightly above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.588, $0.572, and $0.540.

Key resistance levels – $0.615, $0.642, and $0.682.

source: www.newsbtc.com

