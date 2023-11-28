November 28, 2023
XRP Price Prediction – Drop possible before fresh surge to $0.72


XRP price is moving below the $0.732 resistance. The price now risks further losses towards the $0.550 support before the bulls take a stance.

  • XRP started a decline below $0.638 and $0.612.
  • The price is now trading below $0.625 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key descending channel forming with resistance near $0.622 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair dived towards the $0.550 support before the bulls took a stance.

XRP price turns red

Over the past few days, XRP witnessed a continuous decline from the $0.740 area. It dropped below the $0.685 and $0.638 support levels. The price even dipped below the $0.612 support, underperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a wave of correction from $0.572, but bears were active near $0.638. A high was formed near $0.6385 and the price is now moving downwards. There was a break below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.5723 to high at $0.6385.

XRP is now trading below $0.625 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key descending channel forming with resistance near $0.622 on the 4-hour chart.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.615 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.622 area or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours) or the channel upper area. A close above the $0.622 resistance zone could lead to sustained gains.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance is near $0.638. If bulls remain active above the $0.638 resistance, a rally towards the $0.700 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.720 resistance.

More downsides?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.622 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.588 area.

The next major support is at $0.572. If there is a downside reversal and a close below the $0.572 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.540 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.588, $0.572, and $0.540.

Key resistance levels – $0.622, $0.638, and $0.700.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Young entrepreneur Hashim Tariq Bhatt redefines success: A story of perseverance and innovation

Young entrepreneur Hashim Tariq Bhatt redefines success: A story of perseverance and innovation

November 28, 2023

China’s sheen grabbed market headlines

November 28, 2023

You may have missed

Young entrepreneur Hashim Tariq Bhatt redefines success: A story of perseverance and innovation

Young entrepreneur Hashim Tariq Bhatt redefines success: A story of perseverance and innovation

November 28, 2023

China’s sheen grabbed market headlines

November 28, 2023
a 152

XRP Market Drama: Ups and downs and the $3 horizon – experts ponder the future

November 28, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit first NATO country after attack on Ukraine

November 28, 2023
Funding of European startups declines again

Funding of European startups declines again

November 28, 2023
32 more Rite Aid stores to close in US, including Roseville, Galt locations

32 more Rite Aid stores to close in US, including Roseville, Galt locations

November 28, 2023