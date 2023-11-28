XRP Price Prediction – Drop possible before fresh surge to $0.72

XRP price is moving below the $0.732 resistance. The price now risks further losses towards the $0.550 support before the bulls take a stance.

XRP started a decline below $0.638 and $0.612.

The price is now trading below $0.625 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key descending channel forming with resistance near $0.622 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair dived towards the $0.550 support before the bulls took a stance.

XRP price turns red

Over the past few days, XRP witnessed a continuous decline from the $0.740 area. It dropped below the $0.685 and $0.638 support levels. The price even dipped below the $0.612 support, underperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a wave of correction from $0.572, but bears were active near $0.638. A high was formed near $0.6385 and the price is now moving downwards. There was a break below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.5723 to high at $0.6385.

XRP is now trading below $0.625 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key descending channel forming with resistance near $0.622 on the 4-hour chart.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.615 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.622 area or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours) or the channel upper area. A close above the $0.622 resistance zone could lead to sustained gains.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance is near $0.638. If bulls remain active above the $0.638 resistance, a rally towards the $0.700 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.720 resistance.

More downsides?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.622 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.588 area.

The next major support is at $0.572. If there is a downside reversal and a close below the $0.572 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.540 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.588, $0.572, and $0.540.

Key resistance levels – $0.622, $0.638, and $0.700.

source: www.newsbtc.com