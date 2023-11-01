XRP price predictions continue to make the rounds, and one of the latest price predictions comes from prominent crypto analyst Credibull Crypto, who recently gave a comprehensive analysis of the future trajectory of the token.

How can XRP price rise to $0.9?

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, the crypto analyst while analyzing the XRP/USD chart highlighted the fact that May expire because it faces resistance. Levels around the price range of $0.63.

However, he was quick to downplay any fears of a potential dump as he said rejection would not necessarily translate into a massive dump down, but could simply mean a consolidation around that price range.

He also seemed optimistic when he said that there is a “reasonable possibility” that the XRP price will break that resistance level, if that happens, the token could rise to $0.9. However, he did not specify when that might happen, as he mentioned that XRP holders will have to be patient.

The good thing is that XRP’s fundamentals look strong, especially with Ripple’s latest victory against the SEC, with the commission dismissing its case against the company’s founders. Ripple is also actively building to expand its services, which could see an increase in the utility of XRP as a result of the company’s efforts.

What could hinder XRP’s rise?

Credibull Crypto also mentioned the factor that was hindering a massive rally in XRP price. According to him, the token is facing the same problem that other altcoins are facing, which is the lack of liquidity in the market.

He said this ultimately impacted XRP’s decline in the months so far, as he predicted that XRP was going to rise above $1 following Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling in Ripple’s case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC).

Another factor that could see the XRP price drop in the short term is the anticipated parabolic growth of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. While analyzing the XRP/BTC chart, Credible Crypto indicated that XRP could experience a decline of up to 30% against BTC. This decline does not only apply to XRP, as other altcoins are expected to bleed against the leading cryptocurrency.

However, the crypto analyst does not doubt the potential of ,

Token price eyes $0.6 Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com