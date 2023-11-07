XRP Price Prediction – Bulls take a sigh of relief but the rally is not over yet

The price of XRP surged by more than 20% and climbed above $0.70 against the US Dollar. The price is recovering but bulls may again be active near $0.650.

XRP started a strong rise above the $0.680 resistance.

The price is now trading above $0.685 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.6580 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may decline further, but bulls may remain active around $0.6500.

XRP price starts a new rise

After starting a nice rise from the $0.532 area, XRP gained bullish momentum. There was a strong move above the $0.580 and $0.585 resistance levels. It also outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The bulls even broke the $0.650 resistance zone. Finally, a new multi-week high was formed near $0.7329 and the price started a recent decline. It dropped below the $0.620 level. The price also dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the low of $0.5866 to the high of $0.7329.

XRP is now trading above $0.665 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.6580 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.5866 to high at $0.7329.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.695 level. The first major resistance is $0.700. A close above the $0.700 level could send the price towards the $0.728 resistance.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

If bulls remain active above the $0.728 resistance, a rally towards $0.750 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.785 resistance.

Are dips limited?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.700 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.660 area and the trend line.

The next major support is at $0.650. If there is a downside break and close below the $0.650 level, XRP price could go lower. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.620 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.660, $0.650, and $0.620.

Key resistance levels – $0.700, $0.728, and $0.750.

source: www.newsbtc.com