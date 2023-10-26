XRP Price Prediction – Bulls may take advantage of price decline to resume uptrend

XRP price is recovering from the $0.585 resistance against the US Dollar. Bulls are active near $0.550 and may start a fresh rally soon.

XRP started a strong rise above the $0.55 resistance.

The price is now trading above $0.525 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.5520 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may decline further, but bulls may remain active around $0.5320.

After forming a base above the $0.478 level, XRP started a fresh rise. The recent surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum also pulled XRP higher. The price gained momentum after breaking the $0.525 resistance.

There was a move above the $0.550 and $0.565 resistance levels. Finally, it reached a new multi-week high at $0.5859. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $0.575 level. The price declined below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the swing low of $0.4778 to a high of $0.5859.

The price is now trading above $0.525 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.5520 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.563 level. A close above the $0.563 level could send the price towards the $0.585 resistance. If bulls remain active above the $0.585 resistance, a move towards the $0.620 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.645 resistance.

Are dips limited?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.563 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.5520 area and the trend line.

The next major support is at $0.532 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.4778 to high at $0.5859. If there is a downside and close below the $0.532 level, the price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.505 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.552, $0.532, and $0.505.

Key resistance levels – $0.563, $0.585, and $0.620.

source: www.newsbtc.com