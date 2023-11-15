XRP Price Prediction – Breaking this resistance could lead to new bullish momentum

XRP price started declining from the $0.750 area. The price retested the $0.600 support zone and may attempt a fresh rally soon.

XRP started a downside correction below the $0.750 resistance zone.

The price is now trading below $0.650 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.6550 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may decline further, but bulls may remain active around $0.600.

XRP price drops below $0.650

After climbing above the $0.720 resistance, XRP faced resistance. The price is struggling to overcome the $0.750 barrier and started declining like Bitcoin and Ethereum recently.

The price dropped below the $0.720 and $0.700 support levels. The bears even pushed it below the $0.650 pivot level. However, bulls were active near the $0.600 area. There is a low near $0.5938 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher.

XRP is now trading below $0.650 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.6550 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.630 level or the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $0.7499 to the low of $0.5938. The first major resistance is near the $0.640 area or trend line.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the trend line could push the price towards the $0.672 resistance. It is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $0.7499 to low $0.5938. If bulls remain active above the $0.672 resistance, a rally towards $0.750 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.788 resistance.

Are dips limited?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.640 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.620 area.

The next major support is at $0.600. If there is a downside break and a close below the $0.600 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.540 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.620, $0.600, and $0.540.

Key resistance levels – $0.630, $0.640, and $0.672.

source: www.newsbtc.com