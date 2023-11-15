November 15, 2023
XRP Price Prediction – Breaking this resistance could lead to new bullish momentum


XRP price started declining from the $0.750 area. The price retested the $0.600 support zone and may attempt a fresh rally soon.

  • XRP started a downside correction below the $0.750 resistance zone.
  • The price is now trading below $0.650 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.6550 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair may decline further, but bulls may remain active around $0.600.

XRP price drops below $0.650

After climbing above the $0.720 resistance, XRP faced resistance. The price is struggling to overcome the $0.750 barrier and started declining like Bitcoin and Ethereum recently.

The price dropped below the $0.720 and $0.700 support levels. The bears even pushed it below the $0.650 pivot level. However, bulls were active near the $0.600 area. There is a low near $0.5938 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher.

XRP is now trading below $0.650 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.6550 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.630 level or the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $0.7499 to the low of $0.5938. The first major resistance is near the $0.640 area or trend line.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the trend line could push the price towards the $0.672 resistance. It is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $0.7499 to low $0.5938. If bulls remain active above the $0.672 resistance, a rally towards $0.750 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.788 resistance.

Are dips limited?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.640 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.620 area.

The next major support is at $0.600. If there is a downside break and a close below the $0.600 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.540 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.620, $0.600, and $0.540.

Key resistance levels – $0.630, $0.640, and $0.672.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

China’s unfinished property projects are 20 times bigger than country gardens

China’s unfinished property projects are 20 times bigger than country gardens

November 15, 2023
“We aim to go beyond traditional hospitality” – ET HospitalityWorld

“We aim to go beyond traditional hospitality” – ET HospitalityWorld

November 15, 2023

You may have missed

China’s unfinished property projects are 20 times bigger than country gardens

China’s unfinished property projects are 20 times bigger than country gardens

November 15, 2023
“We aim to go beyond traditional hospitality” – ET HospitalityWorld

“We aim to go beyond traditional hospitality” – ET HospitalityWorld

November 15, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Morning bid Europe-UK inflation will test the market’s upbeat mood

November 15, 2023
XRP Price Prediction – Breaking this resistance could lead to new bullish momentum

XRP Price Prediction – Breaking this resistance could lead to new bullish momentum

November 15, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

How is increasing investment in AI leaving women behind?

November 15, 2023
China’s factory output, consumption better than forecasts but assets still weighing on economy

China’s factory output, consumption better than forecasts but assets still weighing on economy

November 15, 2023