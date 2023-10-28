XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Points To Coming Mega Bounce, Here's The Target

Another bullish prediction has come for the XRP price that is arguably more optimistic than many expected. This time, one crypto analyst is expecting XRP to use its stored energy for an explosive rally, sending the altcoin to $27, well above its all-time high.

XRP price suppressed during last rally due to SEC lawsuit

Crypto analyst ERGAG CRYPTO recently predicted that XRP is poised for a massive price increase of 4,000%. ERGAG made this prediction in an X post, detailing how this price increase could actually be possible. According to the analyst, the price of XRP was suppressed during the last major crypto bull run in 2021 due to the SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against Ripple Labs, the creator of XRP.

While Bitcoin and other altcoins were hitting new all-time highs, the price of XRP was struggling to keep up due to fears that the lawsuit could seriously impact the future of the project. For example, during this time period, Bitcoin increased by 23 times, and Ethereum also increased by 58 times.

A federal judge in the United States has since determined that the programmatic sale of XRP does not constitute a sale of securities. Now that the lawsuit appears to be coming to an end with a settlement, XRP is ready to make up for lost time and build on this lost energy.

The analyst estimates that the price of

Source:

Although the timeline of the next bull run is not currently known, ERGAG estimates that the surge will occur around mid-2024.

One day for sure. But the suggestions will be for fire related work in March-May 2024. – EGRAG Crypto (@egragcrypto) 26 October 2023

What’s next for XRP?

The entire crypto market has seen gains since mid-October, and the XRP price has not been spared. For example, Bitcoin hit a new yearly high of $35,150. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.547, up 5.73% over the past seven days.

Although its price is relatively low compared to other altcoins, XRP is still one of the strongest in the entire market, ranking 5th in terms of market cap.

ERGAG CRYPTO has made some very optimistic price predictions for XRP in the past. While the $27 price point seems like too much of an achievement, XRP could easily surpass its previous all-time high of $3.84 in the next bullish market. The analyst initially predicted that the altcoin would not see a new all-time high until July 2028.

XRP shows minor retracement. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com