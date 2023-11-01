November 1, 2023
XRP Price Prediction – A Strong Case for a Rally Above $0.62


XRP price is recovering from the $0.620 resistance against the US Dollar. The price may test the support at $0.5760, where bulls may take a stance.

  • XRP started a strong rise above the $0.580 resistance.
  • The price is now trading above $0.585 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.5760 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair may decline further, but bulls may remain active around $0.5760.

XRP price still remains in an uptrend

After forming a base above the $0.532 level, XRP started a new rally. There was a strong move above the $0.555 and $0.565 resistance levels. It also outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A high was formed near $0.6204 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a decline below the $0.600 level. The price also broke below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the $0.5316 low to $0.6204 high.

XRP is now trading above $0.585 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.5760 on the 4-hour chart.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.5950 level. The first major resistance is $0.600. A close above the $0.600 level could send the price towards the $0.620 resistance. If bulls remain active above the $0.620 resistance, a rally towards the $0.650 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send XRP towards the $0.665 resistance.

Are dips supported?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.600 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. Initial support on the downside is near the $0.576 area and the trend line.

The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.5316 to high at $0.6204. The next major support is at $0.5650. If there is a downside reversal and a close below the $0.5650 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.532 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.576, $0.565, and $0.532.

Key resistance levels – $0.600, $0.620, and $0.650.

source: www.newsbtc.com

