XRP price path to $1: exploring two possible outcomes from the $0.66 resistance level

After a sideways weekend, the XRP price fell below a key resistance level, forcing the token to move back to support. The crypto market is following a similar trajectory on shorter time frames, but one analyst believes the current price action could set the stage for a bigger rally.

At the time of writing, the price of XRP is trading at $0.64 with a 3% loss during today’s trading session. Over the past week, the token recorded a loss of 7%, serving as a top 10 performer by market cap, followed by Cardano (ADA), which recorded a gain of 4% in the same period. .

XRP has faced resistance but is preparing for a bigger rally?

According to a pseudonymous analyst, XRP price found resistance at $0.664, which could trigger potential scenarios. On the positive side, the analyst believes that the cryptocurrency is targeting the key level of $1.

As seen in the chart below, XRP needs to clear its current range high at $0.73 before moving higher. At around $1, the cryptocurrency will climb above the 0.8 Fibonacci Extension, which is a series of levels used to measure resistance and support.

In that sense, $0.9 is the most important resistance for XRP and its potential upside. Traders believe the bullish momentum ended after closing below the 0.66 Fibonacci extension, which could push the coin back to $0.61 or $0.58 if bulls fail to push back.

Analyst on the upcoming price trend of XRP where did it go Favoring the following, sideways price action scenario:

Lateral movement continues between $0.6649 and $0.6131, and the latter becomes important. We can reach here because we stayed below the target level. The target is still to reach $0.87 and $1.05 in the short term, but the bet is to hold above $0.6649.

When will XRP price reach $1?

Earlier, the same analyst had claimed that resistance at $0.66 opens the door to a move to the $0.7 level, as mentioned. The analyst believes that the token may surpass these levels in the coming month.

If bulls successfully attempt to break this resistance, XRP could reach $0.87 on November 19. In line with Elliott Wave Theory, analysts concluded,

XRP broke the 4-hour support at $0.6649 but is still hovering around it. The daily is still not broken. We call it C Wave Expanded C, and it’s purely technical. We reached $0.6287 yesterday and the Fibonacci support there is $0.6131. This reform is completely technical and routine. I believe $XRP will consolidate between $0.66 and $0.61 and continue to finalize the 5th wave at $0.8737 very soon.

