XRP Price Outlook: Expert predicts a possible rise to $5.5

In the emerging cryptocurrency market, XRP, which is currently ranked as the fifth-largest digital asset, has recently displayed modest price growth compared to its major counterparts.

However, when examining the performance of XRP across different timeframes, the token has recorded significant gains. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that

XRP Price Breakout Imminent?

A prominent industry expert using the pseudonym “Crypto Insight” on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) shared an interesting update with his over 20,000 followers, indicating an imminent XRP blastoff.

According to Crypto Insight, it becomes clear that XRP lags the price action of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC). However, there are signs that the XRP breakout is slowly catching up with BTC’s movements.

Analyzing historical data, Crypto Insight highlights that the time it takes for XRP to experience a significant breakout is decreasing over time.

The first major breakout took about 22 days, while the most recent pump occurred within a shorter time frame of 13 days. If this trend of narrowing the gap between XRP and BTC continues, it suggests a possible breakout date around November 15th.

Additionally, XRP has gone through a cooling-off period on the 4-hour time frame, meaning there may be more room for a downside correction before an upside reversal.

Crypto Analyst Targets $5.5

Crypto analyst Aggregate Crypto recently unveiled a notable forecast for XRP, focused on a multi-year ascending triangle (MYAT) pattern, which holds significant implications for XRP’s price movements.

According to Aggregate’s analysis, the MYAT pattern indicates that XRP experienced a breakout above the symmetrical triangle after reaching the 70% completion mark, which aligns with the July timeline on the charts.

The price rise to $0.93 and the subsequent retest of the breakout point is seen as part of a standard retest process, indicating potential strength in the upward movement.

Looking ahead, Egger highlights several key projections for crypto XRP:

It appears that XRP is set to reach the $1.3 target, as indicated by the blue ascending triangle on the chart. This level represents an important milestone that XRP could potentially achieve in the near future. The next notable move for XRP could potentially take it to $5.5. However, it is important to note that at this price level, considerable selling by retail investors is expected, according to Aggregate. Based on the large symmetrical triangle pattern, Egger Crypto suggests that the price of XRP could see a significant increase of 500% in the future, indicating the possibility of a big pump.

Currently, In the last 30 days, XRP has gained 35%.

However, the sustainability of this price action remains uncertain for the anticipated second leg in November.

