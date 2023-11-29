XRP price is going to surge by 20% in the coming days: Crypto Analyst

Recently in a technical Analysis Published by crypto analyst Aggregate, an inverted head and shoulders (H&S) formation has been identified on the XRP/USD chart, indicating a potential bullish reversal in the near term. The pattern, which has been forming over the past two weeks, suggests that XRP may be ready for a significant price surge.

Possibility of an imminent 20% surge in XRP price?

Aggregate’s chart shows XRP price action on a 4-hour time frame, where it has been trading within a descending channel (blue) since the beginning of November. A descending channel is generally considered a bearish pattern.

However, last Wednesday, the price of XRP broke out of the descending channel. Although the breakout did not last and faked out, it paved the way for the emergence of the inverted H&S pattern which is now turning the momentum in favor of the bulls.

Technically, the inverse H&S pattern is distinguished by two smaller peaks (shoulders) on either side of a larger trough (head), which is clear from the chart’s annotation. The left shoulder formed around the $0.586 support level, and the head dropped to the low at $0.574, then the right shoulder formed at $0.593.

This pattern is indicative of a bearish trend losing momentum and could lead to a potential bullish reversal if the pattern is completed. Aggregate’s analysis points to key price levels worth noting, with the neckline of the inverted H&S pattern at around $0.6289.

A decisive breakout above this resistance level could push XRP prices to the $0.7000 mark, which is in line with the pattern’s projected breakout target. Furthermore, the analyst’s target is $0.7311, which indicates the beginning of a falling channel. A rally at this price level would represent a 20% increase from the current XRP price.

It is important to note that while the inverted H&S pattern suggests a bullish outcome, the validity of the pattern will only be confirmed upon a clear break and close above the neckline. As always, while the technical setup is constructive for XRP bulls, market participants should consider a variety of factors including market sentiment, news flow, and broader market trends.

In a bearish scenario where the inverse head and shoulders pattern is invalid, XRP price could move towards the trend line of the descending channel. In his charts, Aggregate has marked $0.5564 and $0.53 as important support levels for the XRP price where a reversal could occur.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.61348. On the 1-day time frame, the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.628 remains a key resistance level in the short term.

