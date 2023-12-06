XRP Price: Crypto Analysts Expect 65,000% Rally Signal Today

The price of XRP has been quite stable in recent times. However, this may be about to change according to crypto analyst JD. Recently in a technical AnalysisJaydi has highlighted a possible golden cross on the 4-day chart which could be confirmed as soon as today.

Important XRP price signals today?

The chart presented by JD shows a potential golden cross, a bullish chart pattern that occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. According to the analyst, the price of XRP increased by an impressive 650 times after the last occurrence of the golden cross.

Jaydi posted on !Although it may not bring that much profit, the coming profit will be life changing for the 5% of people who take the “calculated” profit!

In the history of XRP price, there have been two occasions when the Jedi Golden Cross has occurred. The first was in March 2017, which was followed by a major rally that saw the price rise from below $0.005 to its all-time high of $3.31. This increase represents a price increase of over 65,000%.

The second time was in December 2020, when the price rose from around $0.17 to $1.95. This represents a price appreciation of an incredible 1,040%. However, the rally ended abruptly when it was rejected at Zaidi’s “8-year trend line”.

How much higher can the price go?

This long-standing resistance level has limited XRP price gains several times since its inception. Based on monthly charts, XRP price has been rejected above the descending trend line a total of 6 times since January 2018.

This is another similarity to the 65,000% rally that started in March 2017. JD’s chart outlines the remarkable 4-year trendline breakout that occurred after the appearance of the Golden Cross. If history repeats, if the golden cross is confirmed today, the price could target the upper end of the trendline very soon.

Currently, the price of the digital asset is hovering around $0.63. According to Zaidi, the price may go straight to the resistance of the 8-year trendline. Specifically, the XRP price would need to rise to the area around $0.82 to touch resistance.

The yellow arrow in Jaydi’s chart shows where the price of XRP could rise. Even though the crypto analyst doesn’t name any specific targets, he indicates with a yellow arrow that XRP could potentially reach more than $20 by 2025.

In response to community member James’ question regarding the potential for a 650x increase, Jedi carefully tempered expectations. Acknowledging the historic rally, Zaidi said, “I wish.. though it’s highly doubtful brother.”

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6244.

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com