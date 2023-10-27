XRP price could surge in 18 days, here's why

The crypto community is abuzz with speculation as analysts draw parallels between the current XRP price movement and the 2017 Bitcoin (BTC) fractal. With several events on the horizon, many are wondering if the cryptocurrency is on the verge of a significant breakout.

CryptoInsight, a recognized figure in the field, Tweeted Yesterday, “XRP Blasts Off in T-19 Days. I’ve seen a lot of people covering the 2017 BTC fractal to date and honestly, they’ve been following it very closely.” The tweet was accompanied by images highlighting the similarities between the two price movements.

2017 BTC fractal and the current state of XRP

The first image shared by CryptoInsightuc shows the 2017 BTC price movement on the current XRP price chart. The striking resemblance between the two has drawn the attention of many people in the community. The consolidation phase of the 2017 BTC fractal, which started around October/November 2020, is being compared to XRP’s current state.

Elaborating on this, CryptoInsightuc shared a second image, saying, “Consolidation to the left begins in October/November 2020. If we look at where XRP was at this time; It was right here.” The image indicates that after this consolidation phase in 2017, BTC experienced a massive expansion of 241% at the end of 2020.

However, it is important to note that while BTC was experiencing its bullish run in 2017, XRP suffered a significant setback. As CryptoInsight reported, “We crashed massively due to the Black Swan event (SEC lawsuit on Ripple was dropped), while most other cryptos started their bull markets by breaking their previous ATH (all-time high). done.”

As NewsBTC reported, the SEC lawsuit against Ripple Ripple had a strong impact on the XRP price, causing it to decline. The event has many wondering whether the cryptocurrency, after a strong run on the SEC in recent months and three consecutive wins, is now ready for a significant breakout.

Will history repeat itself?

The million dollar question on everyone’s mind is whether XRP will follow the trajectory of the 2017 BTC fractal. If this happens, we could see a huge surge in prices in the coming weeks. However, like everything in the crypto world, nothing is guaranteed.

CryptoInsight’s tweet ends on a speculative note, asking, “Will history repeat itself? Or, will XRP outperform after consolidating for more than 5 years?” If history repeats itself, the XRP price could rise in as little as 18 days.

XRPEuropean participated in the discussion, commenting that there are several potentially strong catalysts that could push the price to new highs, “Love the countdown man. Settlement talks until November 9th, Ripple Swell on November 19th and much more with ISO20022 Underway….We just need a Bitcoin spot ETF approval as well.” CryptoInsightuc responded with enthusiasm, saying, “That will be fireworks!”

Although optimism is evident, some analysts urge caution. Jesse Hodler recently Tweeted, “BTC fractal looks promising for the start of the next bull-run. But the fractal for XRP to break out the ATH in 2021 just so happened and because of the lawsuit it never happened. There is still the pending Tether lawsuit which should impact all coins. only time will tell.”

Will XRP Release Its Stored Energy?

Famous crypto analyst Aggregate has weighed in On the ongoing discussions regarding the price trajectory of XRP, a bullish perspective was offered. According to Aggregate, a significant increase in the price of XRP seems inevitable. “XRP mega bounce is inevitable – Fibonacci 1.618 ($27),” he said in reference to his 1-month XRP/USD chart.

In its analysis, Aggregate compared the past bull runs of major cryptocurrencies. “In the last bullish period, BTC increased by 23x and ETH increased by 58x!” He used this historical data to set the stage for XRP’s potential performance, and highlighted that XRP’s journey was unfortunately halted due to the SEC. “However, XRP’s journey came to a halt when it was sued, putting a halt to the rally.”

Aggregate suggests that once XRP overcomes its legal challenges, it could unleash significant latent potential. He elaborated that the cryptocurrency, upon embarking on its next journey, will “release its stored energy, launching it into the cosmic expanse like a shooting star! A move of 40X is on the horizon, representing an astonishing 4000% gain.” , which is perfectly aligned with Fib 1.618 from the 2017 peak to 2020 low.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.5509.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com