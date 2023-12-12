XRP Price Could Strengthen Again If This Major Hurdle Is Cleared

XRP price is expecting a fresh rise from the $0.600 support. The price may gain momentum if it clears the $0.625 resistance zone.

XRP is slowly rising above the $0.612 level.

The price is now trading below $0.625 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $0.628 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

If the pair clears the $0.625 and $0.628 resistance levels, it starts a fresh rally.

XRP price aims for new rise

After a big surge, XRP faced sellers near the $0.700 area. The bulls lost control and the price started a big decline below the $0.650 support, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $0.628 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair. The pair even fell below the $0.612 support. A low was formed near $0.6010, and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher.

There was a move above the $0.612 resistance level. However, XRP is now trading below $0.625 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $0.625 area. It is near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $0.7000 high to $0.6010 low.

The first major resistance is near the $0.628 area. A close above the $0.628 resistance zone could lead to sustained gains. The next key resistance is near $0.650 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the main decline from $0.720 high to $0.5720 low.

Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

If bulls remain active above the $0.650 resistance, a rally towards the $0.700 resistance is possible. Any more gains could send the price towards the $0.720 resistance.

Another fall?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.625 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.612 area.

The next major support is at $0.600. If there is a downside break and close below the $0.600 level, XRP price could gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may retest the $0.572 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.612, $0.600, and $0.572.

Key resistance levels – $0.625, $0.628, and $0.650.

source: www.newsbtc.com