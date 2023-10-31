XRP Price Confirms Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance: Next Target

Well-known crypto analysts, Dark Defender, JD, and Aggregate have provided information about the recent performance of XRP against the US dollar. All three analysts agree that XRP confirmed the breakout from multi-month resistance levels yesterday and may be ready for another leg up.

XRP price successfully breaks out

On the 4-hour time frame, Dark Defender has highlighted the formation of a “Bull Flag” pattern. This is generally considered a sign of continued bullishness. Prior to the formation of this pattern, XRP experienced a significant reversal and then entered a consolidation. XRP validated a bull flag pattern by rising above $0.55 yesterday.

dark defender Posted, “Confirmed”, pointing to a previous post where he said the uptrend was reinforced by the Ichimoku cloud, which provided support beneath the price. “XRP has formed a bull flag pattern, and this structure accurately touches our target of $0.66 on the 4H time frame,” the analyst commented.

jaydi’s Analysis, using the daily time frame, displays price breaking multi-month trendline resistance. The analyst highlighted the importance of the $0.54 price level and said that the longer the asset remains above this level, the less chance of a false breakout. He estimates that the price of XRP could rise above $0.60 in the short term.

“Yes!* Are we confirming a multi-month trendline breakout today? Ultimately, people are paying more attention to the charts that are causing the crash (and ignoring the hopium that keeps Rektin making dumb money) SMH LOL! let’s go! Jaydi said.

Aggregate has shared a similar forecast as the other two analysts. In one of his latest analyzesAggregate refers to the $0.55 level as the “final battlefield” and emphasizes the tug-of-war between bulls and bears at this critical juncture.

Looking at the 4-hour time frame, Aggregate notes the commendable efforts of the bulls to keep the candle closing above the $0.55 level. On the contrary, bears are continuously trying to push the price below that range.

According to the analyst, the current challenge is that the XRP price needs to seal two consecutive full candles above the $0.55 level in the daily chart. Furthermore, on the 3-day chart, the bulls should succeed in confirming a single candle close above this important price point. Aggregate suggests that such an outcome would pave the way for the next significant challenge on the weekly charts.

What will happen next?

Based on the combined insights from the charts, the immediate target for XRP appears to be the $0.66 level, as indicated by the bull flag pattern on Dark Defender’s analysis. However, holding above the $0.54-$0.55 level will be important to confirm a bullish breakout and reduce the chances of further downside in the price.

Analysis using Fibonacci retracement levels further confirms the analyst’s view. Examining the 1-day chart, it is clear that after several days of struggle the XRP price crossed the 0.236 Fibonacci level yesterday to reach $0.554. This signals a potential weakening of the bearish momentum, indicating a continued upward price trajectory.

Targets to watch include the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $0.626 and the crucial 0.5 Fibonacci level at $0.685. It is worth noting that the 50% Fibonacci mark holds psychological significance, as reaching it would mean that XRP has recaptured half of its previous bearish decline following the summary judgment in the Ripple vs. SEC case.

Featured image from iStock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com