XRP News: Ripple Lawyer Sends a Message to the SEC bitcoinist.com

Pro-XRP legal expert Bill Morgan has expressed his feelings towards the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following the commission’s decision to dismiss his claims against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

Pro-XRP Lawyer Wishes the Worst to SEC

In a series of posts made on his

The penalty phase to which Morgan is referring is the period in which the SEC and Ripple are expected to meet and reach an agreement on the potential fine that Ripple will have to pay in connection with its institutional sale, which Judge Analisa Torres constituted. Had ruled on investment contracts. However, it is believed that Judge Torres may have to intervene if the two sides cannot agree on a solution.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s case against Ripple and its founders has been scheduled to go to trial after the commission dismissed its claims against Garlinghouse and Larson. The notion that the SEC could immediately proceed to appeal is also refuted, as Judge Torres would be required to render final judgment (accepting the SEC’s dismissal and deciding on remedies for the violation with respect to the institutional sale).

Token price reacts positively to SEC clearance. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Why does the SEC deserve the worst?

In previous tweets, Morgan laid the groundwork for why the SEC deserves the worst and that he has no regrets for the Commission after all these losses it suffered in its case against Ripple. He started by mentioning when the SEC first filed suit against Ripple and its founders.

He noted how the Commission had sought an injunction to stop any future sales of

According to him, Ripple did all this despite the fact that there were no allegations of fraud against Ripple and its executives, nor any evidence of harm to investors. The regulator did not stop there as it reportedly “made every effort to delay the case and increase the legal costs of the defendants.”

Ripple co-founder, Chris Larsen, also expressed similar sentiments when he said that the SEC should be held accountable for its actions. He noted how the Commission had come after him and Garlinghouse with unfounded claims and that it had actively demolished the country’s global reputation as a “home of innovation”.

Featured image from CoinGap, chart from tradingview.com

