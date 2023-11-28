XRP Market Drama: Ups and downs and the $3 horizon – experts ponder the future

XRP has taken investors on an exciting roller coaster ride this year, taking them on a journey of market ups and downs.

There have been a lot of ups and downs, from a modest increase in March to a huge surge in July and another surge in mid-October. Even though this exciting adventure has come to an end, XRP is now trading at just $0.59, a massive 30% drop from its all-time high of $0.95.

Despite this, XRP’s current trajectory shows a long-term consolidation pattern lasting several months, indicating a potential windfall for patient investors. For example, a bullish head and shoulders setup is on the verge of completion, which adds a positive dimension to the outlook.

XRP: Buy the Dip?

After looking at the current situation, it seems like XRP is definitely in “buy on dips” territory. If you think XRP will continue to rise in value, buying some of the digital asset right now might seem like a great opportunity to make a lot of money. Those who believe that the value of XRP will increase in the long term consider investing in it now to be a good deal.

XRP market cap currently stands at $32.2 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

Despite the recent correction in the cryptocurrency market and the slight decline in the price of XRP, some analysts have maintained an optimistic stance, suggesting that the Ripple coin is set to reach unprecedented heights.

#XRP Train 🚂Next Stop: $1.3-$3-$5.8-$27: 🔍 Macro View:

Reviving echoes of the 2017 surge, a target of $27 seems like a laudable target. The $3 and $5.8 marks stand as important milestones, yet a move towards $6-$7 could cause some volatility. This ambitious goal… pic.twitter.com/c0RSHhlFnA – EGRAG Crypto (@egragcrypto) 27 November 2023

In particular, Twitter user EGRAG CRYPTO stands as an example, outlining potential upcoming targets for the token, indicating prevalent confidence in the latent upside potential despite recent market volatility.

EGRAG said XRP could move to $6 or $7 if it breaks above the “critical milestones” of $3 and $5.80. Based on how this played out during the 2017 bull run, the expert said he thought the token would explode to $27.

XRP is actively participating in the current wave of market optimism, driven by growing anticipation around the ETF and has seen the largest surge in inflows since the end of 2021.

Based on the latest report from CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw an impressive inflow of $346 million in the last week alone. Notably, this marks the highest weekly inflows during a nine-week series, driven by rising expectations of spot-based ETF launches in the United States.

Notably, this surge is the strongest since the bull market seen at the end of 2021.

This bull run will be special $XRP In the last cycle we saw massive repression and inaction due to the whole trial issue But things have changed since then In fact, change may be underestimated As Ripple turns this into possibly the most bullish outcome… pic.twitter.com/PzDsPVAyyO – Kieran (@noBScrypto) 24 November 2023

Positive forecast for XRP

Meanwhile, another Twitter user who thinks that Ripple coin is going to see a huge surge soon is Kyren. He claims that there are several reasons why XRP could experience a “unique” bullish trend in the future.

The re-listing of

The broader crypto market is currently looking good as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes which are set to be released soon. The market is also moving up due to rumors about the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF and other positive developments.

