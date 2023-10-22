XRP maker Ripple Labs’ potential IPO on the horizon; Tezos and InQubeta have gained momentum – Cryptosaurus

The Ripple (XRP) community and the entire crypto community are excited about the prospect of Ripple going public via an IPO. This could be a game-changer, with XRP set to skyrocket. Meanwhile, Tezos (XTZ) and InQubeta (QUBE) have become darlings of investors, gaining significant traction and riding bullish waves.

With exciting times on the horizon, this article will shed light on Ripple’s impending IPO and its potential impact on the price of XRP. Additionally, this article will also explore the momentum and growing interest in Tezos and InQubeta.

Incubata (QBE): Rising Star

While Ripple Labs is working on the idea of ​​an IPO, Incubata (QBE) is preparing to become the best ICO (initial coin offering) of 2023. To date, it has raised a whopping $3.7 million in its presale, establishing it as one of the best. Top ICOs. The speed of its fundraising phase can be attributed to its unique value proposition. It stands at the intersection of two of the most transformative innovations: blockchain and AI.

By leveraging blockchain technology, it aims to disrupt the AI ​​sector and reshape its fundraising landscape. With this in mind, it wants to become the first blockchain-based crowdfunding platform for AI startups through crypto. Additionally, it will also democratize access to the rapidly growing AI market using NFTs and fractional investment models. This would allow investors to hold stakes in promising AI ventures regardless of their earnings.

The above contributes to the acceptance of Incubata to a great extent and its attractiveness. To become an early adopter, investors can participate in its presale at a token price of $0.0133, which is currently in Phase 4. With an estimated 3,000% increase since launch, it is arguably the best new crypto to invest in.

Ripple (XRP) is considering going public via IPO

As speculations about Ripple going public continue to grow, the excitement within the XRP community cannot be contained. Initial public offerings (IPOs), although popular in traditional financial markets, have become relevant in the crypto world as well. Ripple Labs going public through an IPO means that it intends to provide public investment opportunities. In other words, Ripple will transition from being privately owned to being traded on a public stock exchange.

Undoubtedly, this is a strategic move that will benefit the entire Ripple ecosystem, especially XRP. It will also bring a new level of credibility and accessibility to the broader crypto market. As the highly anticipated IPO approaches, speculation is increasing as to how much the price of XRP could rise during the upcoming rally. Therefore, investors are hoping to take advantage of the company’s growth, making XRP a good crypto to buy now.

Tezos (XTZ): growing traction

Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain platform based on smart contracts. It is prominent for its focus on self-modification, which allows it to evolve and improve over time without any hard forks. Hence, it is self-dubbed “secure, upgradeable, and built to last.” At the center of the Tezos ecosystem is XTZ, which plays a governance role among others. Its community can vote on proposals for protocol upgrades, giving them a chance to have a say in the future.

The recent rise in the price of Tezos is a testament to its important role in the blockchain sector. Furthermore, it also suggests a change in sentiment. Tezos is set to play a key role in shaping the future of smart contracts and decentralized applications, making it the top crypto to invest in.

conclusion

The potential Ripple Labs IPO as well as the growing momentum of Tezos and InQubeta are exciting developments in the crypto community. With these projects making waves, they are altcoins worth watching.

You can visit the InQubeta Presale or join the InQubeta communities for information on how to obtain QUBE tokens.

Categories Tags Share this Article

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech