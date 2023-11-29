XRP Ledger’s game-changing update for NFTs: What’s new

Read on U.Today

The XRP Ledger has enabled a new update for NFTs as the “fixNFTokenRemint amendment” is now active on the mainnet.

This is the second amendment to be activated in a matter of days; The fixReducedOffersV1 modification was activated on the main network over the weekend.

The “fixNFTokenRemint” modification adds a new field, firstNFTokenRemint, to prevent reminting. This is done by changing the way NFT sequence numbers are generated to prevent the same NFT with the same sequence number from being minted more than once, which could result in a collision.

The update modifies the NFT sequence number creation to create a new AccountRoot field, FirstNFTSequence, which remains constant throughout. When the account issues its initial NFT, this variable is set to the current account sequence. Otherwise, nothing is set.

The change also adds a new account deletion restriction. If this restriction does not apply, NFTs may still be issued under certain conditions.

This is a break for applications and tools that rely on locally calculated NFTokenIDs for mined tokens. To reflect the new formula, the code used to calculate NFTokenIDs must be updated.

In line with implementing the NFT changes, a new specification “0051 XLS-51D: NFToken Escrow”, which proposes a minor change to accommodate NFT escrow, was proposed earlier in November. This is because the XRP Ledger currently only supports escrow for one token: XRP.

XLS-20 standardized NFTs in October 2022, introducing benefits such as royalties and anti-spam features so users can avoid unwanted tokens while remaining compliant.

Since the release of XLS-20, Bithomp records show that 4,871,462 NFTs have been minted. There are currently a total of 4,507,596 NFTs held across 31,468 accounts. A total of 1,477,441 NFTs were transferred or sold, of which 363,866 were burned.

