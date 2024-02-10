XRP Ledger (XRPL) Token Market Cap Rises 47% to $169M in Q4: What's Causing the Surge?

A recent report from Messari sheds light on the state of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and its remarkable performance during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

The report highlights important milestones, including its native token market capitalization, distribution, burning mechanism, price movement, legal battles, and network activity.

Does distribution of 4 billion XRP contribute to market cap growth?

By Q4 2023, XRP, the native token of XRPL, emerged as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, reaching $33.7 billion. The circulating market cap of the token witnessed a remarkable growth of 21.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and an impressive 93.6% year-on-year (YoY).

According to Messari, the increase in market capitalization was mainly due to the distribution of 4 billion XRP and a significant price increase on November 13, when the token reached a high of $0.7503.

Throughout 2023, 4 billion tokens were distributed, which is 8% of the XRP supply since the end of 2022. While this distribution contributed to the increase in market cap, it was offset by the impact of price increases.

Additionally, XRPL employs a transaction fee-burning mechanism, applying deflationary pressure on the total supply of 100 billion XRP. However, low transaction fees on the network have resulted in a relatively low burn rate of approximately 12 million XRP since the inception of the XRP ledger.

Network activity shows mixed trends in Q4 2023

The fourth quarter of 2023 proved to be a turning point for XRP, culminating a multi-year legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In July 2023, the District Court ruled that XRP is not considered an investment contract or security, distinguishing it from many other blockchain assets.

This decision caused the price of XRP to surge, increasing by more than 70% on July 14 and peaking at $0.82 on July 20. The subsequent re-listing of XRP on major cryptocurrency exchanges further strengthened its position.

Network activity on XRPLedger displayed mixed trends in Q4. While active addresses decreased by 31.3% QoQ, transactions increased by 22.7% QoQ.

In particular, a significant portion of the transaction activity originated from a group of accounts sending transactions to a single account for inscription-related activity. The number of accounts on XRPL increased by 188,000, reaching 5.00 million in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the Q4 2023 report on XRP Ledger shows its growth driven by various factors such as price increases, legal wins, and network activity. With its growing market capitalization and increasing acceptance, XRP continues to consolidate its position in the cryptocurrency market.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com