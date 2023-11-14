XRP Ledger Set for Major Makeover with New Ripple v2.0

The upcoming release of Ripple Server software version 2.0.0 represents a major milestone in the development of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Krippenreiter, an analyst from the community, provides in-depth information Analysis This update, which is scheduled to be available to all node operators by November 13, 2023.

Major changes were made in XRP Ledger

A central aspect of Rippled v2.0.0 is the introduction of a new API version, which Krippenreiter describes as a “major breaking change”. This new API version represents a significant change to the operational framework of the ledger, affecting the way requests and responses are processed.

Another important aspect of the update is the improvement in transactions per second (TPS) performance. Many of the enhancements, as Krippenreiter notes, were initially proposed by Mark Travis. “There are three performance-enhancing changes in terms of transactions per second. These will significantly increase consensus stability and throughput. In particular, the community noticed A few weeks ago, Ripple updated its official website to say that the ledger can handle 3,400 transactions per second instead of the previous 1,500.

Additionally, the update introduces four new amendments. One of the major modifications is XChainBridge. As Krippenreiter says, “Originally introduced as a ‘federated sidechain’, Mayookha Wadari’s revised version will give the means to bidirectionally link assets across XRPL-like ledgers using witness servers.” This amendment aims to increase the interoperability of XRPL assets across different ledgers.

Other modifications include the introduction of a decentralized self-sovereign identity in line with W3C guidelines, adjustments to trustline settings (fixDisallowIncomingV1), and refinements to offer crossing behavior (fixFillOrKill). Another important feature of the update is the introduction of a new RPC method, developed by Mayookha Wadari and Richard, CTO of XRPL Labs. This new method, as described by Krippenreiter, “asks for data for a given chain”, facilitating easier connectivity to software applications within the ecosystem.

Last but not least, the version 2.0.0 update includes several bug fixes and refactoring efforts. Krippenreiter elaborates, “Bug fixes that do not interfere with TeX-processing can be easily implemented with new versions. On the other hand, refactoring is the process by which developers rewrite the code to make it more readable, add comments, and make it more efficient.

GitHub Insights and Revision Process

GitHub’s pre-release notes provide additional context to Krippenreiter’s thread. They emphasize the importance of API_version 2, the significant improvement in TPS performance and the introduction of support for XLS-38 sidechains as significant additions to the protocol’s functionality.

The governance model, as explained by Krippenreiter, plays a key role in the adoption of these updates. The amendment system uses a consensus process between validators to approve changes that affect transaction processing.

For an amendment to be accepted, more than 80% support from validators is required over a two-week period. Once passed, these changes become a permanent part of the ledger, applying to all subsequent versions. As of press time, the Ripple v.2.0 update had not yet been posted to XRP Scan’s amendment registry. But, as Krippenreiter says, it is expected to arrive today.

Active Revision | Source: XRP Scan

Finally, the release of Ripple v2.0.0 marks an important evolutionary step for the XRP Ledger. It introduces a range of significant enhancements and new functionalities. Krippenreiter summarized the broader implications of this update, saying, “The XRPL ecosystem of connected sidechains, forks, and bridges is preparing for…a flood of new performance enhancements.”

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.649.

XRP price, 1-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com