XRP Ledger Records 390% Increase in DEX Volume in Q3: Details

On-chain analytics firm Messari has released its Q3 report. xrp ledger The network titled “XRP Ledger Status Q3 2023.”

According to the report, XRPL’s DEX volume increased by 390% in the third quarter, with most of that activity occurring immediately after the positive Ripple decision in July.

The decision in the Ripple SEC case in July was a significant moment, finding that XRP is not a security in itself.

Along these lines, average daily DEX volume of convertible-issued currencies increased 290.0% QoQ to $2.7 million – an annual high. According to the volume of currencies exchanged, Sologenic is the leading gateway to the native DEX on XRPL.

Like other large Layer-1 (L1) networks, XRPL also saw a decline in network activity indicators during the second quarter. This trend continued in Q3, with transactions and average daily values ​​for all types of active addresses reaching annual lows.

However, last quarter, the third quarter, the net number of accounts increased by 125,000, bringing the total number of accounts up 2.7% to 4.81 million. New addresses increased 14.6% during the quarter to 159,100. Removed addresses decreased by 68.3% QoQ.

XRPL averaged 122,000 daily active addresses (acquired) from July 30 to August 13, which was 3.3 times the daily average in the third quarter.

NFT rise, massive revenue growth and XRP price

The NFT sector also grew, with average daily NFT transactions increasing 7.3% quarter-on-quarter to 16,700. As of the close of the third quarter, a total of 3 million NFTs have been created with the XLS-20 standard.

The price of XRP increased by more than 70% on July 14 and reached $0.82 on July 20. Several CEXs, including Coinbase and Kraken, re-listed XRP following the court order. The SEC’s move to appeal was later denied. At the time of writing XRP was down 0.73% in the past 24 hours to $0.545.

XRPL saw massive revenue growth in June, which occurred close to the news of the SEC case, with revenue seeing a nearly 20x increase over the three-day daily average.

