XRP Ledger Market Cap Increases Due to Regulatory Success: 59% YTD Growth Achieved

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain developed by Ripple Labs CTO David Schwartz, has continued growth and development in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, according to a recent report from Messari.

Facilitating cross-currency and cross-border payments for over a decade, XRPL has seen significant milestones, including growth in market capitalization and advancements in network features.

XRP Ledger Shows Strong Growth in Q3

As of Q3 2023, XRP, the native token of XRPL, has secured its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with an impressive $27.8 billion.

Notably, the token saw a significant increase in its market cap, which increased by 59.9% year-on-year (YTD) and recorded 11.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

According to Messari, a unique aspect of XRPL is the deflationary pressure applied to the total supply of 100 billion XRP. Transaction fees on the network erode, causing the supply to decrease over time.

Since the launch of the XRP Ledger, approximately 10 million XRP have been burned. However, to balance the burn rate, 1 billion XRP are given to Ripple every month.

Unspent or undelivered XRP is returned to escrow. This process will continue until the remaining ~48 billion XRP are liquidated, making burn fees the only factor affecting supply.

Unlike many other cryptocurrency networks, XRPL does not offer rewards or transaction fees to its validators. Instead, validators are incentivized by supporting network decentralization, similar to full nodes on Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC).

The Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus algorithm relies on trust between nodes organized through unique node lists (UNLs). This approach contributed to the resiliency and security of the network until 2023.

NFTs Thrive on XRPL with Notable Growth in Q3

In the second quarter of 2023, XRPL experienced a decline in network activity metrics, including average daily transactions and active addresses. However, Q3 saw a resurgence, with average daily transactions reaching 1.06 million and active addresses totaling 44,000.

Notably, NFT transactions saw a significant increase, with average daily NFT transactions increasing by 7.3% QoQ to 16,700.

NFTs are built into the core protocol and do not require a smart contract for creation or transfer. Standardization of NFTs through XLS-20 2 in October 2022 brought benefits like royalties and anti-spam features. The XRPL ecosystem continues to grow, with 20 million NFTs created using the XLS-3 standard.

Overall, the XRP Ledger has demonstrated significant growth and development in Q3 2023, driven by market capitalization gains, regulatory wins, and advancements in network features.

According to Messari, with a strong focus on deflationary dynamics, unique consensus algorithms, and the rise of NFT transactions, XRPL continues to establish itself as a major player in the world of cross-currency and cross-border payments.

In contrast, XRP has shown consistent gains across various time periods. Currently, the token is trading at $0.6073, a level not reached since August 2023, resulting in a modest gain of 0.4% within 24 hours.

Notably, XRP has maintained an uptrend, delivering substantial returns of 10%, 24%, and 16% over the past seven, fourteen, and thirty-day time frames, respectively. Particularly noteworthy is the exceptional performance within a one-year time frame, where XRP has increased by 32%.

