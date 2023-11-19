November 19, 2023
XRP Ledger hits major milestone: details


The XRP Ledger has just reached a new important milestone. xrpscanAn XRP ledger explorer and network analysis platform reports this milestone on X.

The 84 millionth ledger of the XRP ledger has been successfully closed, marking a new milestone for the Layer 1 platform. According to the XRPScan page, the current ledger number is 84,019,694.

On October 5, the XRP ledger closed its 83 millionth ledger, meaning it achieved 1 million ledger transactions within six weeks.

XRP Ledger is moving forward rapidly with innovations and upcoming developments. In the past week, two new XLS specs were released for the XRP Ledger.

First, “XLS-49d: Multiple Signer Lists”, which will enable support for multiple signer lists per account, was released. Additionally, a new specification for NFT escrow was released, “0051 XLS-51d: NFToken Escrow.”

XRP Ledger currently supports escrow for only one type of token, XRP. Now that the XLS-20 is live on the network and there are nearly 4 million NFTs on the ledger, users may want to be able to escrow their NFTs, just like they would with their funds.

Given that an escrow object currently exists on XRPL, “0051XLS-51D:NFTOKEN ESCROW” suggests a minor change to implement NFT escrow.

XRP Ledger may also be set to receive new features in the coming days. Over 80% of validators supported two amendments, “fixNFTokenRemint” and “fixReducedOffersV1”, which are now in the two-week countdown period.

Peerassist The technology announced over the weekend that the EVM sidechain and XLS38 bridge have passed a security audit by Bishop Fox.

The EVM sidechain, developed by Peersyst in partnership with Ripple, released its DevNet version (v2) in June 2023.

