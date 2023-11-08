XRP lawyer: Bitcoin price of $220,000 'not so strange'

John Deaton, a lawyer known for his advocacy of XRP, has garnered significant attention in the crypto community with his recent comments on the potential price rise of Bitcoin. His statements, deeply rooted in current economic trends and crypto market dynamics, are in line with long-standing predictions from Bitcoin enthusiast Max Keizer.

John Deaton’s Perspective on the Future of Bitcoin

Bloomberg’s Lisa Abramowicz, in a tweet responding to Deaton mentioned His thoughts on a potential “perfect storm” for Bitcoin. “While I believe the Spot BTC ETF should have been approved much earlier, the timing of its approval could create a perfect storm for Bitcoin,” he stressed.

Deaton links the possibility of a rate cut, increased liquidity, the Bitcoin halving, and the approval of multiple spot ETFs as catalysts for significant price growth, which adds weight to Max Kaiser’s prediction of $220,000 for Bitcoin. .

He elaborated, “What Wall Street wants, Wall Street usually gets. And guess what Wall Street wants from the Fed? We all know that no matter what happens, in the near future (2nd-3rd quarter), there will be rate cuts and printing,” adding, “With rate cuts, increased liquidity, BTC halving and 8-10 Max Keizer’s $220,000 won’t seem so crazy 18 months from now, following United Spot ETF approval.

Max Keizer, a well-known figure in the Bitcoin space, has been vocal about his $220,000 BTC price target for quite some time. Their predictions are based on an analysis of global economic conditions and their impact on traditional currencies and Bitcoin. In a recent response, Keizer where did it go“A rate cut would definitely take Bitcoin to my $220,000 target.”

Keizer’s rationale for this target price includes a comprehensive understanding of BTC mechanics and global financial systems. “$220,000 in the game, short term,” he explained. The price of Bitcoin has declined and now it will rise. Larry Fink is 50 times bigger than Saylor.”

Commenting further on the global economic outlook, Keizer recently commented, “What is happening in the Middle East and Eurasia will collapse the global fiat money, central bank Ponzi scheme. So now the time has come. $220,000 is a short-term goal. Bitcoin is immortal. You can’t stop it. “Ponzi schemes are fragile and always collapse.”

Highlighting the current state of the banking system, Keizer couple A few months ago, “$200 trillion of bank assets are in negative equity at the end of this week. 90% of global banks (based on market cap) are technically insolvent. The FED will have to go back to NIRP (Negative Interest Rate Policy). “This way we could get to $220,00 Bitcoin in the short term.”

Fed rate cut soon?

Wall Street’s growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut significantly impacts market sentiment regarding the future of Bitcoin’s price. Lisa Abramowicz, Bloomberg Articlehighlights this change in expectations.

“The Fed doesn’t want to talk about a rate cut, but Wall Street is sensing an increasing possibility,” she says. This change in approach is rooted in economic indicators that suggest a possible need for the Fed to move toward a more accommodative policy.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, summed up this sentiment succinctly, “Six months ago, if the economy had fallen off a cliff, the Fed’s hands were tied. It could not cut rates. Now it can happen.” His statement reflects growing confidence among investors that the Fed may soon reverse its policy in response to economic conditions.

In contrast, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is skeptical about the immediate prospect of a rate cut. Their stance adds a note of caution to optimistic forecasts, highlighting the unpredictable nature of monetary policy. Yet, Wall Street and the market think otherwise.

At press time, BTC traded at $35,310.

BTC bulls in pennant play, 1-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from CryptoLaw/Youtube, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com