XRP Lawsuit: Judge Analisa Torres Signs Order on Remedial Discovery and Briefing

XRP lawsuit: Judge Analisa Torres has set a discovery and briefing schedule in the US SEC vs. Ripple Labs lawsuit. The move comes after Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week agreed to proceed with remedy discovery and briefing regarding the institutional sale and other pending claims.

Judge Torres Schedules Discovery and Briefing in XRP Lawsuit

According to a court filing late Nov. 13, Judge Annalisa Torres has scheduled discovery and briefings related to the treatment. After carefully reviewing the November 9 letter from Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the judge has signed an order for discovery and briefing on remedies regarding the institutional sale and other pending claims.

The parties are required to complete remedy-related discovery by February 12, 2024. The plaintiffs have until March 13 to file their brief for Section 5 violations with the SEC regarding institutional sales of XRP and other tranches. Then by April 12, defendant Ripple is required to file its protest. The plaintiffs will be given one week time till April 29 to file their reply to Ripple.

Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan said the SEC’s brief on the measures is due just nine days before the Wave of Innovation 2024 XRP Gold Coast conference. John Deaton, the attorney representing 75K XRP holders, is attending the conference as a keynote speaker. He added that the community can expect a lot of insight on the XRP lawsuit, especially the exploration of remedies, unless the parties decide to settle ahead of schedule.

Lawyer Jeremy Hogan claims a final decision could come in July, while the final brief will come in April. He also said that Ripple is the sole defendant after the SEC dropped charges against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

“Final brief in April means final decision in July. But more importantly, look at the title of the case – the sole defendant is Ripple. The defense has reduced the case to only 20% of what it was before. How much of it will be left in July?? “That’s why you hire top lawyers.”

XRP price amid fake blackrock xrp etf filing

XRP price is currently trading at $0.66, XRP price surged by 15% within an hour following the fake BlackRock XRP Trust filing. The 24-hour low and high are $0.645 and $0.740 respectively.

Furthermore, trading volume has increased by 250% in the last 24 hours, indicating increased interest among traders to promote the bullishness.

Varinder Singh

Varinder has 10 years of experience in the fintech sector, with over 5 years of experience dedicated to blockchain, crypto and web3 development. Being a technology enthusiast and analytical thinker, he has shared his knowledge about disruptive technologies in over 5000 news articles, articles and papers. Along with Coinagep Media, Varinder believes in the huge potential of these innovative future technologies. He is currently covering all the latest updates and developments in the crypto industry.

Source: coingape.com