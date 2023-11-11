XRP, ETH, or BTC – What do whales pull out of Binance amid the latest rally? (data)

TL;DR

The cryptocurrency market has seen a remarkable resurgence over the past several weeks, and on-chain data shows that whales are actively accumulating.

However, LookOnchain data suggests that some large investors may have preferred to buy low-cap altcoins rather than well-established giants like BTC and XRP.

Whales are going after these tokens

Starting with “Which tokens do whales buy?”, in a recent Xpress post, the popular on-chain monitoring resource attempted to answer one of the most frequently asked questions from the retail investment group. While big investors generally go for larger cryptocurrencies, one relatively new wallet, which was the object of LookOnChain’s investigation, spent $15 million to accumulate some quite attractive and unexpected assets.

Although their buying spree included top 100 largest tokens like MKR, ETH, 1INCH, and UNI, their biggest withdrawal from Binance was Illuvium (ILV).

ILV currently sits outside the top 100 largest digital assets with a market capitalization of $333M. However, the asset has increased by 50% in the last seven days, and there have been some notable developments related to the project. On the one hand, Binance Futures said it will launch ILV futures trading, and on the other, the protocol announced It will be added to Epic Games later this month.

Whales’ buying may be related to these developments, and the fact that they have withdrawn over $3.5 million worth of ILV means they may be preparing to hold for the long term.

ENS ($546K) and LQTY ($71K) – which whales also withdrew from Binance – are also currently outside the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

ETH rally

The largest and most famous token purchased and withdrawn by anonymous whales was ETH. They moved out over $3 million worth of the second-largest cryptocurrency during one of the most positive weeks for the asset in terms of price performance in recent times.

Amid speculation that BlackRock was preparing to file for a spot Ethereum ETF, the token surged, at one point gaining more than $200 within hours. This resulted in a break above $2,100 for the first time in seven months.

Despite losing some momentum since then, ETH is still trading north of $2,000 and is up more than 11% on a weekly basis.

