XRP: Crypto analyst identifies 7000% bull flag that will send price to $25 bitcoinist.com

Looking at the performance of the token over the years, the XRP price is finally going into double digits, making selling in the community difficult. However, there are still some in the community who believe that the double-digit price point for XRP price is simply a matter of when, not if.

Crypto Analyst Identifies XRP Bull Flag

Crypto analyst FieryTrading has identified an XRP bull flag that could signal a return of the 7000% price surge. The bullish flag comes in the form of higher lows and lower lows that have been occurring in XRP price action over the past five years.

As the analyst believes, these higher highs and lower lows have worked to form a triangle pattern, which has historically been bullish for the token’s price. This pattern clearly began to form in 2017 after the price completed a 7000% increase during the 2017-2018 bull market.

Source: tradingview.com

FieryTrading states that this pattern points to a massive explosion in the price of XRP. This prediction also comes with a timeline, calling for a price explosion to occur sometime in 2024, the year many have said the next bull market is expected to begin.

For the height of this bullish trend, the crypto analyst expects the price to rise to $25. They acknowledge that this price level may be too high. However, the analyst points out that if the price of ADA can make a new all-time high 600% higher than the previous ATH, the same is possible for XRP.

Token price recovers from flash crash Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Analysts believe double digits possible

Aggregate Crypto, another crypto analyst, has further raised the possibility of XRP price crossing the double digit range. In his analysis, Aggregate pointed to the XRP price entering a consolidation phase after registering three consecutive monthly green candles.

Now, there have been only two times in history that something like this has happened for altcoins, and in the end, XRP saw a huge price spike each time. The first was a 5-month consolidation after three consecutive monthly green candles and it ended with a 1,500% increase.

Next was a 12-month consolidation period followed by three consecutive monthly green candles. This time, after a long consolidation period, the price surged by 8,000%. Looking at both these results, the analyst expects similar results this time too.

Between these two scenarios, a repetition would send the altcoin price between $10 and $50. Taking the average of these two targets, this drops to $30, which is close to the $27 target the crypto analyst has offered at several points in the past.

Source: bitcoinist.com