XRP, Cronos and Beam Crypto Prices and News

XRP is currently quoted in the market at a price of US$0.62, with a market capitalization of US$33.5 billion. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume has reached $1.1 billion, while the circulating supply is 53.7 billion XRP. The average holding time of this cryptocurrency is 74 days.

Establishing itself as the fifth most popular currency, XRP has reached an all-time high of US$3.84. In the last hour, a positive change of +0.06% has been observed in the price, while over the last 24 hours and 7 days, the changes have been +2.05% and -5.37% respectively.

Cronos (CRO) currently has a market price of $0.097978, with a market capitalization of $2,586,263,052. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume has reached $18,055,053.

The fully diluted valuation is $2,940,926,844, while the total locked-in value (TVL) is $2,462,902. The ratio of fully diluted valuation to TVL is 1195.09. The amount of circulating offer is 26,382,122,258 CRO. At present, the total amount of the offer has not been disclosed yet.

BEAM currently has a market price of US$0.0550, with a market capitalization of US$8.1 million. Trading volume over the last 24 hours was $1.4 million, while the circulating supply is 148.2 million BEAM. The all-time high of this cryptocurrency is US$3.18.

In the last hour, there has been a significant negative change of -7.03% in the price, while over the last 24 hours and 7 days, the change was +41.18% and +89.78% respectively.

XRP: 84 million transactions on the ledger

The XRP ledger, known as the basis of the XRP cryptocurrency, recently reached a significant milestone with the completion of its 84 millionth transaction on the ledger. This was achieved within a six-week time frame after the closure of the 83 millionth ledger, with a monthly velocity of approximately 1 million new ledgers.

Ranked as the third-largest blockchain by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Ledger underlines its importance in the cryptocurrency sector.

The current ledger count, which has exceeded 84 million, is confirmed by data provided by the XRPScan analytics platform.

The significant acceleration in ledger transactions is indicative of the dynamic growth and widespread adoption occurring within the XRP ledger.

This momentum symbolizes the rapid pace of adoption and innovation inherent in this blockchain.

With this milestone, the XRP Ledger is set to move forward through upcoming developments. Two new XLS standards, namely “XLS-49d: Multiple Signer Lists” and “0051 XLS-51d: NFToken Escrow” have been proposed to enhance the functionality of NFT signer lists and escrow.

These proposals reflect a commitment to improving the utility and versatility of the ledger.

Additionally, over 80% of validators have approved two upcoming amendments, “fixNFTokenRemint” and “fixReducedOffersV1”, which are currently in a two-week countdown period before integration into the mainnet.

These amendments represent significant technical improvements designed to refine the landscape of NFT ledgers and decentralized exchanges.

Ledger XRP’s operational efficiency is underlined by its rapid transaction processing, averaging 3-5 seconds per transaction and reaching 1,500 transactions per second.

This extraordinary speed, coupled with minimal transaction costs, encourages the adoption of ledger in a variety of applications such as micropayments, asset tokenization, and decentralized finance.

Ledger XRP is a testament to the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, characterized by constant innovation and progressive development.

