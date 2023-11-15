XRP Café, a leading NFT project on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), now ranks as the leading NFT marketplace with respect to secondary sales volume on a 30-day scale.

According to data from XRPL explorer Bithomp, XRP Café has led every other XRPL NFT project by a huge margin with respect to its 30-day transaction volume, especially in secondary sales.

XRP Café leads NFT secondary sale

Data from Bithom shows that XRP Cafe recorded 52,909 minted NFTs and 11,845 in unit sales. This secondary sales figure represents an increase of 79.75% from the number recorded on October 15.

Collectively, XRP Cafe sold volume of 336,939 XRP and the dollar value exceeded $196 million.

Meanwhile, ONXRP, the XRPL NFT project that is closest to XRP Café, recorded 2,166 secondary sales and 19,396 minted NFTs. OnXRP’s XRP sales volume was 301,048, worth more than $175 million.

However, Sologenic, the third contender in the NFT secondary sale, recorded a modest sales figure of 98 with an XRP sales volume of 30,464. Given XRP Café’s remarkable record against rival NFT marketplaces, the project team took to the X platform to celebrate this milestone.

📣 Wow, we’re the #1 NFT marketplace in volume, sales, and min amount #XRPL This month 😊‼️ pic.twitter.com/N346yebyae – xrp.cafe ☕ (@xrpcafe) 14 November 2023

Nonetheless, while XRP Cafe was the leader in 30-day secondary sales volume, the project lagged behind when comparing the metric to primary sales. For context, primary sales refer to the initial sale of newly created NFTs directly by the creator, while secondary sales involve collectors reselling existing NFTs.

OnXRP leads NFT primary sale

According to Bithomp statistics, OnXRP has achieved 9,342 NFT sales numbers over the past 30 days with a sales volume worth $61,307.36. XRP Cafe, meanwhile, failed to finish second in the primary sale, despite recording significantly higher numbers for minted NFTs.

DeFi platform OpulenceX was the closest contender to OnXRP. Its sales volume was $44,500.36. XRP Cafe is ranked third on the list with a primary sales volume of $34,514.11. Additionally, in terms of all-time primary sales, XRP dropped to fourth place in the Café ranking, while ONXRP retained its first position.

NFT on XRPL

It is noteworthy that the highlighted XRPL projects are making progress in the NFT landscape, thanks to the implementation of XLS-20 in October 2022, which brought NFTs to the blockchain.

