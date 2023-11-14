November 14, 2023
XRP bounces and then dumps on fake BlackRock XRP trust filing


BlackRock filing reveals the asset manager was creating an XRP (XRP) exchange-traded product, which led to a 12% rise in XRP, which it quickly lost after the filing was confirmed to be fake.

The saga was delayed by an hour on November 14, when X (Twitter) users picked up on a Delaware filing in which BlackRock applied to register the “iShares Was a precursor to.

XRP surged 12% within 30 minutes of news of the filing, to $0.73. However, it lost all its gains in half an hour after Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst who spoke to BlackRock, confirmed the fake.

XRP price surge Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Balchunas speculates that someone impersonating BlackRock Managing Director Daniel Schweiger listed the XRP Trust on the Delaware Corporations website.

Bitcoin Magazine analyst Dylan LeClair was one of the first to initially break the news. Balchunas and The Block also shared news of the listing on X in the now-deleted post.

Connected: Ripple faces slim prospect of $770 million payout – XRP holder lawyer

BlackRock signaled its intention to expand beyond Bitcoin with its ETF aspirations after the company filed for a spot Ether ETF on November 9.

In light of the fake listing, Seifert reiterated that the Spot Ether ETF is genuine as it was officially confirmed by Nasdaq via a 19b-4 submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

magazine: Crypto Regulation: Does SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Have the Final Decision?

