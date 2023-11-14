XRP bounces and then dumps on fake BlackRock XRP trust filing

BlackRock filing reveals the asset manager was creating an XRP (XRP) exchange-traded product, which led to a 12% rise in XRP, which it quickly lost after the filing was confirmed to be fake.

The saga was delayed by an hour on November 14, when X (Twitter) users picked up on a Delaware filing in which BlackRock applied to register the “iShares Was a precursor to.

XRP surged 12% within 30 minutes of news of the filing, to $0.73. However, it lost all its gains in half an hour after Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst who spoke to BlackRock, confirmed the fake.

XRP price surge Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Balchunas speculates that someone impersonating BlackRock Managing Director Daniel Schweiger listed the XRP Trust on the Delaware Corporations website.

This is wrong! Confirmed by me from BlackRock. Some people may have added using BlackRock executive names etc. come on guys. pic.twitter.com/cDpnycYwjQ – Eric Balchonas (@EricBalchonas) 13 November 2023

Bitcoin Magazine analyst Dylan LeClair was one of the first to initially break the news. Balchunas and The Block also shared news of the listing on X in the now-deleted post.

BlackRock signaled its intention to expand beyond Bitcoin with its ETF aspirations after the company filed for a spot Ether ETF on November 9.

In light of the fake listing, Seifert reiterated that the Spot Ether ETF is genuine as it was officially confirmed by Nasdaq via a 19b-4 submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Many people are now asking if the Ethereum trust filing was real after seeing that the XRP Trust was fake. Yes. eshare #Ethereum The trust filing is original and was confirmed via a 19b-4 filing on Thursday. Only the XRP Trust filing was fake. https://t.co/Lqhj8p91NO – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 13 November 2023

