XRP, BNB among Altcoins losing correlation with Bitcoin: Data

Data shows that altcoins have been losing correlation with Bitcoin recently, and among them, XRP and BNB have seen a particularly clear decoupling.

XRP and BNB have seen the biggest decline in 60-day correlation with Bitcoin

As one analyst pointed out Post On X, BTC has recently seen a decline in correlation with altcoins. “Correlation” here refers to an indicator that tracks how closely the prices of any two assets are tied.

When the value of this metric is positive, it means that given assets respond to each other’s price changes by moving in the same direction. The closer the value of the indicator is to 100%, the stronger the correlation.

On the other hand, negative values ​​mean that there is a negative correlation between assets, as their prices are moving opposite to each other. In this case, the extreme is -100%, so the more negative the value, the stronger the relationship.

The 0% mark represents the point where no correlation exists between prices, meaning that fluctuations in one have no impact on how the other may perform.

Now, here’s a chart that shows what the 60-day correlation between Bitcoin’s daily log returns and various altcoins looks like right now, as well as how it compares to a year ago:

It seems that XRP has seen the strongest decoupling of these coins. Source: @CryptoBusy on X

As shown in the above graph, the 60-day correlation between Bitcoin and XRP has decreased significantly over this period, as it has dropped from around 80% to around 40%. This means that the price of XRP has been moving much more independently of BTC during the last 60 days.

BNB (BNB), Avalanche (AVX), and Solana (SOL) have also seen some disengagement from the native cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, these alts have seen much less decline in indicators than XRP.

Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the altcoins that have seen the least change. However, in the case of Memecoin the correlation was initially lower than other assets, so even with the smaller decoupling, its correlation levels are still matching BNB.

In general, correlation should be paid attention to whenever an investor is trying to diversify his or her portfolio, as two assets with significant correlation will not provide much protection.

xrp price

Just a few days ago, XRP revisited the area above the $0.63 mark, but it was not long before it slipped again and went below the $0.60 level. However, since this low, the cryptocurrency has seen some recovery, as it is now close to $0.61 once again.

XRP seems to have gone through a recent downtrend Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

