XRP and XLM in lockstep? Experts highlight their surprising price synchronization

Recently, a notable observation has been the significant correlation between the price action of XRP and XLM. This phenomenon has attracted the attention of industry experts and investors alike, leading to intense scrutiny of the factors driving this trend.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz weighed in On to this topic, addressing the liquidity aspects of XRP and XLM. However, despite the visible correlation, Schwartz argues that more liquidity is needed in the XRP/XLM market to produce notable price correlation.

This statement is based on data from CoinMarketCap, which shows parallel price movements of these two cryptocurrencies over the past year. Schwartz’s insights provide an in-depth analysis of the possible reasons behind the alignment in their price behavior.

CoinMarketCap makes it easy to compare charts of different tokens. Here is XRP vs XLM over the past year: pic.twitter.com/qNzfIu2TTB – David “JoelKatz” Schwartz (@JoelKatz) 18 December 2023

Uncovering the factors behind the correlated price movements of XRP and XLM

David Schwartz has identified three major factors influencing the XRP-XLM price correlation. First, he believes that the entire digital asset market is significantly interconnected.

The market is still determining the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies, so industry news affects all tokens, not just specific ones. This broader market sentiment may be driving the correlation seen in XRP and XLM.

Secondly, Schwartz suggests that Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market may play a role. Given Bitcoin’s substantial market share and its impact on liquidity within the crypto space, fluctuations in Bitcoin’s price often result in spillover effects on other cryptos, including XRP and XLM.

I think there may be a variety of factors involved and it’s hard to know which one is real. One thing is that all digital assets track each other significantly. I think it’s because the market is still trying to figure out if they’re going to be a thing or an industry… – David “JoelKatz” Schwartz (@JoelKatz) 18 December 2023

The third factor revolves around the crypto community’s belief that XRP and XLM require similar market conditions to thrive. However, Schwartz said he was “not sure whether he believes it or not.”

Developments within the broader crypto industry could prompt parallel reactions from users of both tokens, leading to correlated price patterns.

Diverse Perspectives: From Short-Term Volatility to Long-Term Conviction

On the other hand, lawyer and digital asset enthusiast Bill Morgan brings a different perspective, focusing primarily on the XRPL token. Addressing the recent market volatility, Morgan emphasizes the importance of a long-term perspective when analyzing XRP’s price action.

Responding to the crypto community’s concerns about XRP’s performance, especially during heightened market movements, Morgan argues that conviction about the token should go “beyond short-term price fluctuations.”

Morgan’s stance is echoed by Moon Lambo YouTube channel host Matt, who points out that the decline in XRP’s price was not as severe as some in the crypto community had assumed. Matt’s analysis places XRP in a moderate position among the top 50 coins by market cap in terms of profit and loss.

This is true but not very good in the context of XRP’s price action over the past month. XRP is down more than 2% in the last month. Many but not all of the top 50 coins have risen in the last month. In that respect the fall was harder than expected… – Bill Morgan (@Belisarius2020) 19 December 2023

However, Morgan noted that the token has underperformed over the past month, falling more than 2% despite a market-wide rally. This observation shows that XRP’s decline was more pronounced than some of its peers, necessitating a closer examination of its market dynamics.

