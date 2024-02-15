XRP and Tron Rally, NuggetRush Sparks Interest Among Crypto Enthusiasts

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials displayed on this page are for educational purposes only.

In July 2023, the US SEC challenged Ripple’s victory. Additionally, it has emerged that Tron’s tokenization services are being adopted. Meanwhile, crypto investors are investing their capital in gaming companies like NuggetRush (NUGX).

However, it remains to be seen whether NUGX can overtake XRP and TRX. Market analysts have different opinions on this matter.

Ripple lawyers prepare for possible SEC appeal

The SEC/Ripple legal battle is in the final weeks of the remedy-related discovery phase.

Both parties will submit briefs regarding remedies in respect of violations of Section 5 of the Securities Act.

Ripple lawyers are preparing for a possible appeal.

If the SEC appeals the decision, it could impact XRP prices.

On January 15, XRP traded at $0.5759.

However, two weeks later, on January 31, the price fell 12.6% to $0.5032.

After this it increased by 4.5% and on February 11 it reached $0.5261.

The July 13 decision stated that the programmatic sale of XRP did not meet the third requirement of the Howe test.

As a result, the court did not find the programmatic XRP sale to be a violation of securities law.

If the SEC wins its appeal, XRP could fall to $0.4668.

Tron could lead in real-world asset tokenization

The report shows that Tron leads other projects in tokenizing real-world assets (RWA).

The platform is a major player in the stablecoin sector, which will account for a third of global stablecoin volume by the end of 2023.

TRX remains stable and moving higher.

TRX traded at $0.1081 on January 16, but rose 4% to $0.1125 on January 27.

The coin gained 10.4% to $0.1243 on February 11.

Due to recent legal issues, Tron’s stablecoin and RWA services may face challenges.

Several agencies have accused Tron of facilitating criminal transactions on its network.

Most experts predict TRX to rise by 25.1% to $0.1556.

NuggetRush: Rewarding adventurous gamers

NuggetRush is a unique gaming offering in the industry that has gained popularity in recent years.

It offers an innovative mining experience on Ethereum. NuggetRush offers a glimpse into the future of play-to-earn gaming, which has become increasingly popular recently.

The game features exciting gameplay, group collaboration rewards, and NFT rewards.

NuggetRush provides an immersive experience using high-quality graphics that make mining feel like the real deal.

The game includes both mundane and complex tasks to provide a challenging experience.

Players find mineral-rich land using soil survey techniques, and can win high-value NFT characters with different skill and luck levels that aid their mining operations.

Some NFT characters have years of experience in mining natural resources. Others have entrepreneurial skills that can help players earn more value. Additionally, players can upgrade their NFTs to increase their efficiency and market value.

Over 179 million NUGX have been sold so far in the NuggetRush presale. NUGX trades at $0.018 but will rise 11.1% to $0.020 at launch.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Crypto.News does not endorse any products mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Follow us on Google News

Source: crypto.news