XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders benefit from Coin98’s latest integration

Coin98 shakes up the crypto landscape by integrating the XRP ledger and Dogecoin, providing users with a versatile multichain experience

Coin98, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has made significant progress today with two major announcements that shape a more inclusive landscape for cryptocurrency users.

The centerpiece is the integration of XRP Ledger and Dogecoin into the latest versions of the Coin98 Super Wallet and Coin98 Extension, providing solid benefits to holders of these digital assets.

The first announcement brings the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source layer-1 blockchain famous for its native asset, XRP. With a global community of businesses and developers, XRPL has become a hub for innovative projects spanning payments, tokenization, gaming, asset custody, NFTs, and DeFi.

Coin98 users can now seamlessly manage their XRPL assets through the user-friendly interface of the Coin98 Super Wallet and gain access to a plethora of XRP Ledger-backed decentralized applications through the built-in dApp browser.

In a parallel move, Coin98 has integrated Dogecoin into its super wallet and extensions. Dogecoin is recognized for its emphasis on utility and inclusion, and of course the DOGE token finds a home in Coin98’s user-friendly environment. Leveraging proof-of-work technology, Dogecoin offers faster transaction speeds and increased consumer friendliness, which contributes to Coin98’s multichain capabilities.

The integration of XRP Ledger and Dogecoin enables Coin98 users and DOGE and XRP holders to easily explore the unique features and benefits of these networks within the convenience of the Super Wallet.

This development is a practical step forward in Coin98’s role as a facilitator of cross-chain interactions, providing users with greater choice and flexibility in managing their crypto assets.

