XPRIZE launches $101 million competition for innovations that fight aging and restore a decade of life

Entrepreneur and bestselling author Peter Diamandis today announced a new XPRIZE – a prized $101 million global competition for technologies that fight aging and extend health span.

Diamandis, founder of the There is a non-profit investing in research.

“I expect we will see breakthroughs for extended life and health spans,” Diamandis says, calling on researchers, technologists, physicians and AI experts, among others, to participate.

The multi-million dollar competition will ask teams to test and validate treatments that can restore a decade’s worth of muscle, immune and cognitive functioning in one year or less for people ages 65 to 80. Can. Judges will assess participants’ muscle, immune and cognitive function before and after medical treatment.

“The team wanted to restore at least ten years of functionality, with a 20-year goal,” explains Diamandis. Luck, “We’re talking about the potential for medical science to have a massive impact on humanity.” A 2021 study found that one additional year of life expectancy due to slower aging is equivalent to an economic benefit of $38 trillion.

The goal of the competition is to increase health span, the number of years people stay healthy and free from disease. Experts have estimated that the difference in health span and life span is about a decade or more – meaning that people live the last part of their lives in disability and pain.

“Regaining muscle function is one of the key elements because it gives you mobility and the ability to navigate and enjoy life,” Diamandis says.

He adds, “The two most powerful capacities are the universal human brain and the human immune system.”

Diamandis predicts that teams will use gene therapy, epigenetic reprogramming, stem cell therapy or a combination to produce results.

“We have expanded [life expectancy] Over the last century with antibiotics, better sanitation, pasteurization, all kinds of things like that,” he says. As the number of people aged 65 and over will more than double over the next 40 years, and more people will have an extra third in their later years, Diamandis thinks there is no better XPRIZE for the present moment. Is. “I think it’s the science that will enable us to continue to expand this.”

future of longevity

More entrepreneurs, physicians and researchers are joining the $26 billion business of longevity to find ways to reduce biological age and extend health span. Lifestyle habits proven to increase health span and live longer include regular exercise, stress management, a balanced diet, and connecting with others. However, some are arguing, there is more on the horizon.

“If I’m 62 years old right now, my mission is to do everything I can to give myself extra decades to stop the technologies coming our way,” says Diamandis.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is one of the major investors in the competition. Diamandis says he has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, which causes muscle loss and weakness, and is offering a $10 million bonus to any team that can find information about his specific condition. Can target. Dr. Andrea Meier, director of the Center for Healthy Longevity at the National University of Singapore, and George Church, co-founder of Ugit Therapeutics, have yet to compete.

While expensive new treatments for aging are not widely accessible, Diamandis hopes that XPRIZE’s findings will eventually scale to the public.

“It’s going to be an extra decade or two in your life. Would you go back and start a company? Do you go back to school? Look world?” Diamandis says. “What are we going to do with this extra chapter of life that’s coming?”

Source: fortune.com