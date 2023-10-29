XLE: An Undervalued ETF That Should Be Able to Double Dividends in 6 Years

jeremy poland

Most people do not find investments that offer limited returns attractive. The best performing stocks often grow consistently over the long term, but do not double overnight. Still, while experienced investors know that most investments will not grow more than 8-10% per year over the long term, many like the idea that their stocks have unlimited potential.

Over the past several years the energy sector has been one of the best sectors in the market to allocate capital for both growth and value investors. Most oil and gas stocks consistently and significantly underperformed benchmarks between 2016 and 2020, with many oil and gas companies being cheap before energy prices rose over the past three years. One of the most famous energy funds is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE).

This exchange-traded fund has been one of the best-performing ETFs in the market over the past several years.

This energy fund has offered investors a total return of 232.34% since October 2020, while the S&P 500 has offered investors a total return of 27% during the same period.

Due to recession fears, I had put this fund on hold in May. I am now upgrading this fund to buy. Even if the economy remains slow, oil prices should remain high for several reasons. Prices should continue to rise due to geopolitical risks, limited supply and strong demand. With most Western governments in the EU and the current administration in the US also committed to the green energy movement, significant new drilling or exploration for oil and gas in Europe or the United States is unlikely to occur. With many oil companies seeing record profits and free cash flow right now, this energy fund is well-positioned to offer strong income and solid capital gains for some time.

XLE is a highly concentrated fund, with its two largest holdings being Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

The Energy Select Sector Fund has $38.08 billion of assets under management, the expense ratio is .1%, and 99.6% of this ETF is invested in energy stocks. The fund is weighted towards energy stocks in the S&P 500, which is why 40% of the ETF’s assets in the State Street Fund are allocated to Chevron and Exxon-Mobil. This strategy has strengths and weaknesses, but these two companies have been some of the best-performing oil and gas stocks in both the energy sector and the overall market over the past three years. This ETF is also heavily focused on upstream energy companies, with the fund having smaller stakes in downstream refiners like Valero (VLO) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

It is almost impossible to predict the price of any commodity in the near term, but there are many reasons to believe that crude oil prices should remain high even if the economy enters a moderate recession. The recent conflict in the Middle East is unlikely to end any time soon, with Israel determined to eliminate Hamas from Gaza and war also continuing between Russia and Ukraine. The energy industry is still recovering from an extended period of significant underinvestment from 2016 to 2020 when prices were often at low levels. Upstream investment in the energy sector has fallen from $700 billion per year in 2014 to between $370 billion and $400 billion today. The average depletion rate of oil fields globally is also 6% per year. While the natural gas market in North America remains weak, this fact has been well known for some time and is priced into the markets.

Most major energy producers also had record cash flows last year, with oil prices also expected to remain high. Exxon Mobil had cash flow of $62.1 billion, an increase of 64% year-over-year, and Chevron reported record cash flow of $49.6 billion in 2022. ConocoPhillips (COP) also said that the company expected to generate $115 billion of free cash flow over the next ten years, and these projections were based on a very conservative oil price of $60 per barrel. The IAEA currently forecasts Brent crude oil prices to average $84 this year and $94.91 in 2024.

This fund has a history of strong dividend growth, and that fact should continue going forward. The 5-year dividend growth of this fund is 8.09%, and the 10-year dividend growth of this fund is 9.22%.

The average price of oil over the past 5 years has been around $72 per barrel, and the consensus estimate is that the price will be 15-20% above those levels this year and next.

The balance sheets of most energy companies are also now much stronger than in previous years, as the strong cash flows they have generated recently have enabled these producers to pay down the debt that was built up during Covid. To double the dividend in six years using compound returns, the rate of growth must be greater than 12% per year. With many leading energy companies having strong balance sheets, record-breaking free cash flows, and management teams committed to maximizing shareholder returns, this number should be achievable.

Predicting short-term price moves is of minimal value in any volatile market, but it is important to predict prices in the long term by evaluating the fundamentals of an industry. The world needs oil and gas, that fact is not going to change. While energy companies were some of the worst performing stocks for some time, the sector is now well positioned to deliver solid capital gains and impressive income over the long term.

