October 30, 2023
XLE: An Undervalued ETF That Should Be Able to Double Dividends in 6 Years


jeremy poland

Most people do not find investments that offer limited returns attractive. The best performing stocks often grow consistently over the long term, but do not double overnight. Still, while experienced investors know that most investments will not grow more than 8-10% per year over the long term, many like the idea that their stocks have unlimited potential.

Data by YCharts

List of XLE’s core holdings (Seeking Alpha)

List of IAEA projections for the oil market (IAEA)

List of XLE’s Recent Dividend Increases (Seeking Alpha)

A chart of Brent crude oil prices (Statista)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Unlocking the Potential of Polkadot Native Token (DOT)

Unlocking the Potential of Polkadot Native Token (DOT)

October 30, 2023
Is Crypto Too Complicated for Grandma? Mark Cuban thinks so

Is Crypto Too Complicated for Grandma? Mark Cuban thinks so

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

Unlocking the Potential of Polkadot Native Token (DOT)

Unlocking the Potential of Polkadot Native Token (DOT)

October 30, 2023
Is Crypto Too Complicated for Grandma? Mark Cuban thinks so

Is Crypto Too Complicated for Grandma? Mark Cuban thinks so

October 30, 2023
6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

October 30, 2023
TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

October 30, 2023
This Handy Pool Noodle Hack Will Save You Money On Heating Your Pool

This Handy Pool Noodle Hack Will Save You Money On Heating Your Pool

October 30, 2023
Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

October 30, 2023