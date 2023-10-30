Xinhua Finance: The use of intelligence in Jiangbei Zui, the beginning of a new journey, the successful completion of the fourth Jiangbei Zui New Finance Summit

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 24, the fourth Jiangbei Zui New Finance Summit successfully concluded in Chongqing. With the theme of “New Journey, New Duty, New Finance-Accelerating the Development of Financial Center in Western China”, the summit invited participants to leverage the functions of financial services and advance the integration of financial markets and discuss proposals. Gathered for. Advice and suggestions on how to build a financial center in Western China while embracing reform and innovation, thereby enabling more diverse and practical cooperation.

Several achievements were released at the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by guests from all walks of society

The year 2023 is an important year for implementing the national strategy of building the Chengdu-Chongqing twin-hub mega-region, as well as building a financial center initially in Western China.

The venue of the fourth Jiangbeizui New Finance Summit held on October 24 (PRNewsPhoto/Xinhua Finance)

Teng Hongwei, Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Jiangbei District Committee, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. He indicated that Jiangbei District is diligently working with Chongqing’s smart, integrated, inclusive and facilitated finance program and focusing on three important aspects: gathering financial institutions, enhancing financial services and cultivating financial talents. To develop, due to which many historic achievements are being achieved. “We sincerely welcome friends from the financial and business sectors to take this summit as an opportunity to further explore and invest in Jiangbei, creating new legends of wealth on this fascinating land.”

It is reported that the financial sector has developed into a pillar industry and a typical “signboard” of Jiangbei District. So far, Jiangbei District has attracted a total of more than 500 financial institutions and 94 regional or high-level financial headquarters, of which more than 80% of the financial headquarters are in Jiangbeizui. Jiangbei District also boasts financial assets of more than RMB3.5 trillion, accounting for almost half of Chongqing’s total wealth.

Cao Wenzhong, chairman of the Party Committee, standing member and director of the China Economic Information Service, said that upgrading the development level of the financial industry in Jiangbei District, which serves as the center of the financial center in western China, is of great importance. To build a financial center and build high-quality economic growth poles in western China. “We will continue to work together with Chongqing, building the financial center in western China and injecting new energy to a new modern Chongqing.”

At the opening ceremony, a series of important achievements and initiatives were released, including the “Jiangbei Zui Financial Index”, the CPC-Finance-Chongqing Initiative to Ease the Burden of Businesses and Enhance People’s Well-Being, Guidance on Promoting Chongqing Commercial Is. Bank to accelerate digital transformation and improve financing convenience, and initiatives to co-build the financial center in Western China and empower the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle. On the same day, the 20th anniversary exhibition of Jiangbeizui’s construction and development achievements and a series of interviews with Jiangbeizui’s financial experts were also launched.

Meanwhile, many participants were attracted by the roundtable with the theme “Co-building the new international land-sea trade corridor in Western China and sharing new opportunities for RCEP”. The general consensus among the guests was that Chongqing is a prime location for investment and industrial development and an industrial backward area that is in line with the national development strategy. He believes that as the construction of the new international land-sea trade corridor in the western region and the financial center in western China progresses, Chongqing will usher in a new bright future.

Perfect meeting, confluence of talents and knowledge, enlightening insights in abundance

Finance has been given new missions as China enters a new phase of development. Based on national strategies and the characteristics of the new development stage, two focused on “Taking new steps for innovation and reform in finance in Western China” and “Deepening financial cooperation to facilitate the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle”. Plenary meetings took place. Held during the summit.

“To advance the construction of a financial center in western China, it is important to accelerate the development of digital finance in the region.” Xiao Gang, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said it is necessary to make full use of digital technology, promote digital inclusive finance, and further improve financial access for low- and middle-income groups and small and micro enterprises.

In terms of green finance reform, Erik Solheim, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chairman of the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRGDIC), said that Chongqing, as an important city in western China, has attracted many financial institutions and investors. To participate in renewable energy projects, ecological protection and restoration, and other projects. Financial institutions should view green growth as an opportunity rather than an obstacle to pursue business prosperity.

Li Daokui, academic advisor to the China Society of World Economics (CSWE) and director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking (ACCEPT) of Tsinghua University, stressed that when finance serves local economic development, the government should reduce regulation. Power should be handed over while strengthening. For example, in terms of strengthening regulation, “Taking the construction of a financial center in western China as an example, it is suggested that Chongqing explore the establishment of a long-term capital center and debt restructuring, Particularly lead local debt restructuring”.

In order to solve the new challenges in the construction of the financial center, Li Yang, an academic member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and President of the National Institute of Finance and Development, proposed that the future development of the Western financial center is no longer only a development of scale and expansion. About, such as the establishment of institutions, opening up markets and the introduction of foreign capital, but also about improving the quality of financial development and the capacity of finance to serve the real economy, as well as the prevention of systemic financial risks.

Regarding the current global economic situation, Yu Xuejun, a former vice minister-level official of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, published his views. In his opinion, inflation and its control is the primary focus of the global economy this year. According to his analysis, it will take at least a year for Europe and the US to change their monetary policies.

Diverse agenda designed for parallel sessions, providing intellectual support from multiple aspects

With three sessions held, the Jiangbeizui New Financial Summit has become an annual event that has gained recognition and influence, as well as an important window to keep pace with Western China’s financial development. This year the summit was upgraded with a diverse agenda.

Three parallel forums were held for the summit, during which experts and scholars delivered keynote speeches, roundtable meetings and presentations, focusing on “Upgrading the Jiangbeizu Financial Party Building Pilot Zone, Empowering the Construction of the Financial Center in Western China”. , focused on “empowering the modern”. Industrial System with Digital Finance”, “Building a Favorable Capital Market Ecology to Promote the Construction of a Financial Center in Western China”, offering intellectual support for taking new steps in the construction of a high-level financial center in Western China .

In terms of Party building, the participants agreed that maintaining the leadership of the CPC is the most important political task in the financial industry and affinity for the people is a fundamental requirement for financial work. He suggested that by promoting the construction of factor markets, connecting with services for listed companies, and strengthening ESG-enhanced index funds, the district can achieve the “three gatherings” of financial institutions, financial functions, and financial talents. , Thus Chongqing can be promoted. Financial services will be of higher quality, more efficient, fairer, more sustainable and secure.

In terms of digital finance, participants agreed that digital finance is an accelerator of the real economy, but as finance, science and technology develop, financial security becomes more important. Data security, network security, computing power security and personnel training are among the four major challenges facing fintech development. The participants suggested accelerating the coordination between regulatory provisions and industry compliance, while providing stronger guarantees for computing power, optimizing the layout of the financial computing power network, and improving the comprehensive supply capacity of financial computing power.

As far as the capital market is concerned, the guests proposed to actively strive for domestic and foreign exchanges to establish a service base in Chongqing, as well as carry forward regional equity system and business innovation pilot projects. , The listing link, mechanism, policies and cultivation system of Chongqing enterprises have been formed, which provides a good opportunity for enterprises to go public. However, with the expansion of the registration-based IPO system in the A-share market, we must take advantage of the opportunities and respect the market rules, to enable the capital market and truly empower the high-quality development of enterprises. Capital market financing instruments should be used well. ,

The summit was held under the guidance of Xinhua News Agency and the Chongqing Municipal Government. It was co-hosted by several organizations, including the Propaganda Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, the Chongqing Financial Regulatory Bureau, the CPC Chongqing Jiangbei District Committee, the People’s Government of Jiangbei District, Xinhua News Agency Chongqing Branch, and China. Economic Information Service, while co-organized by the China Forum for Digital Finance Cooperation.

Decision

